One Manchester City midfielder still wants to join a new side, but there are a number of barriers blocking his departure, according to a report from Spain.

What year does Bernardo Silva's contract end?

Back in August, Bernardo Silva signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026, ending the speculation that he may choose to leave Man City after over six years at the club. Speaking after penning his new deal, the midfielder said:

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,”

“Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

A move to Barcelona has been touted as a possibility for quite some time, with reports from the summer of 2022 detailing the La Liga giants were "fully convinced" they could sign the Portugal international, who was believed to be homesick.

There was also interest from the Saudi Pro League, with the 29-year-old said to be "on the cusp of a move to the Middle East" at one stage, but he ultimately opted to commit his immediate future to the Sky Blues.

However, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, a move away could still be on the cards, with the Spanish publication revealing a release clause of around €58.5m (£50.2m) was included in the maestro's most recent contract.

The report states "the Portuguese player's desire continues to be to sign for Barca", with a move still possible next summer, but time is running out, given that he will be 30 years of age by that point, which means the Catalonian club may be unwilling to shell out a large fee.

Not only that, but Barcelona have a "delicate economic situation", which suggests they may not be able to match the release clause, despite desire on the player's behalf to make it happen. It remains to be seen whether Barca renew their interest, but they will now be well aware they only need to pay £50m to prise him away from City.

Is Bernardo Silva leaving Man City?

Given that the star is contracted until 2026, Man City remain in a decent negotiating position, as would-be suitors may be unwilling to shell out £50m on a player who will be 30 at the beginning of next season.

However, the Lisbon-born midfielder has previously opened up about feeling homesick, while also adding that he would love to go back and play for Benfica in the not so distant future.

As such, it would not be a surprise if Silva seeks a move next summer, and City would be losing a top player, who Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has described as "exceptional."

Last season, the attacking midfielder was an integral player for Pep Guardiola en route to winning the treble, making 55 appearances in all competitions, and the manager will be hoping he can have a similar impact on Man City's ongoing campaign, but his long term future could be one to watch.