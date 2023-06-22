Manchester City are expected to make an opening offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Thursday, according to David Ornstein.

Are Manchester City signing Declan Rice?

Pep Guardiola’s side are wasting no time in looking to bolster their treble-winning squad this summer, with midfield additions seemingly a priority at the Etihad.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic looks like he could be the first through the door, with a £30m agreement now reached with those at Stamford Bridge over a transfer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that Man City will pay a guaranteed fee of £25m to their Premier League rivals, with another £5m included in add-ons and will be activated if the Sky Blues add to their trophy cabinet over the coming years.

Alongside Kovacic, who still needs to undergo a medical before his transfer can be finalised, another star midfielder in Rice could be on the move north.

Premier League rivals Arsenal have been desperate to sign the England international and have made two bids so far, the second of which being worth £90m, but it looks as if City will now look to hijack a transfer.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ornstein shared the big development, saying that a Man City offer is expected to be submitted today.

“Manchester City expected to submit an offer to West Ham for Declan Rice today. MCFC have serious interest in recruiting 24yo England midfielder + it is anticipated a formal bid will be lodged soon to rival Arsenal for signing.”

Who is leaving Manchester City this summer?

City appear to be working on a number of deals, with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol another target at the Etihad and talks with the German side now very advanced.

However, there could be plenty of departures from the treble winners over the coming months, with club captain Ilkay Gundogan closing in on a deal with Barcelona.

Alongside Gundogan, Bernardo Silva is being heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, whereas defender Kyle Walker is wanted at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Should all three leave City ahead of the 2023/23 season, reinforcements would more than likely be needed, so Kovacic, Rice and Gvardiol could be those to come in and work under Guardiola.

Rice could end up pushing a similar fee to the £100m club record move for Jack Grealish following Arsenal’s rejected £90m bid, and by the looks of it, City are about to make their move in what is a dramatic development.