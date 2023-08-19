Manchester City could make a move for Eberechi Eze if they miss out on Jeremy Doku, but they will have to do battle for his signature with a rival Premier League club, according to a new report.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

Cole Palmer has impressed Riyad Mahrez with his performances in the early stages of the season, scoring the equaliser against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this week, but Pep Guardiola is still searching for a replacement for the Algerian.

At one stage, it was deemed "very probable" that Man City completed a move for Michael Olise, but the Crystal Palace winger has recently surprised everyone by signing a new four-year contract to remain at Selhurst Park.

City have also been linked with a move for Doku, with Kevin De Bruyne said to be driving the move for his Belgium teammate, and journalist Dean Jones believes he could be an interesting addition to Guardiola's squad, saying:

"Doku has got unbelievable potential and ability, but I probably didn't see him making a move like this so soon.

"He does always get me excited though when I watch him play. He's capable of really special things and is available at a very reasonable price as well, and that makes the deal potentially even more intriguing."

However, there will be stiff competition for the Belgian youngster, with The Independent reporting that West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also on his trail, and the former have already submitted their opening offer.

The Sky Blues remain confident about getting a deal over the line, however, as they can make persuasive claims about coming to a club competing at the very top level, but they do have an alternative in mind if they miss out.

In fact, there is a feeling that all three clubs will pursue a move for Eze if they miss out on Doku, if the Palace winger does not commit to a new deal, with talks currently ongoing.

How many goals has Eberechi Eze scored?

Palace's £30k-per-week star has a total of 40 professional goals to his name, across spells with the Eagles, Wycombe Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers, and his 2022-23 season was his most impressive yet.

Having featured in every Premier League game for Palace, the 25-year-old registered four assists and ten goals, reaching double figures for the first time in the top flight, and his experience in English football could make him a decent alternative to Doku.

However, the Rennes winger is four years Eze's junior, and he is already performing better on some key metrics, including dribbling, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and progressive carries per 90 in the past year, having completed over twice as many than City's other target.

Although it must be noted he has been playing in Ligue 1, a weaker league, the 21-year-old has also weighed in with more assists and non-penalty goals, displaying he should be Guardiola's main target this summer.

Eze has been hailed by Guardiola in the past, as well as being branded "outstanding" by members of the media, but there are clear indications that Doku would be a better addition to the squad.