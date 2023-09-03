Manchester City are set to offer Erling Haaland a bumper new contract, amid interest from one of Europe's top clubs, and the Saudi Pro League, according to a report.

Is Erling Haaland staying at Man City?

Haaland's current Man City contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning he has just under four years left on his deal, but there has still been speculation over whether he will be willing to commit his long-term future to the club.

In a documentary called "Haaland: The Big Decision", Alf-Inge Haaland suggested his son wants to try out every top league in Europe, saying:

“I think Erling wants to test out his capabilities in every league.

"Then he can stay in every league for three to four years maximum. He could have two-and-a-half years in Germany, two-and-a-half in England, and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?

“We do not know if it will be like that, but I think he would like to test his abilities in the big leagues.”

In a report from Marca, it is claimed the Norwegian one day wants to be a part of Real Madrid, although that was prior to his move to City, so he may have reconsidered his future, and could be open to staying in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues will certainly be hoping the 23-year-old is keen to commit to another new contract, to such an extent they are now willing to double his wages, with a £600k-per-week deal on the table if he extends his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond 2027.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid remain huge admirers of the forward, and the Saudi Pro League is becoming ever more threatening, meaning Man City are willing to shell out a huge amount on wages, in a bid to ward off interest from elsewhere.

Right now, the former Borussia Dortmund man is City's joint-highest earner, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, but he is now in line for a 60.5% pay increase, should he sign a new deal to stay with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored?

In his professional career up to this point, the Man City star has amassed a whopping 193 goals in 242 appearances, including 58 in 59 games for the Citizens, while he has also impressed at international level, scoring 24 times in 25 games.

Lauded as "incredible" by Guardiola, it is no wonder a number of clubs are lining up to sign the £375k-per-week marksman, and City could have a battle on their hands trying to keep him, considering he is weighing up playing in every major European league.

Since the Norway international arrived at the Etihad Stadium, the Sky Blues have enjoyed unbelievable success, winning a historic treble last season, so there is no reason for him to seek pastures new anytime soon.

In order to keep one of their best players, City will likely have to keep winning silverware, but there is no reason why they cannot keep up their current success, having won a total of 15 trophies under the helm of Guardiola.