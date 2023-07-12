Manchester City have shown "interest" in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who could now be available for less than his €40m (£34m) release clause, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Are Man City signing a midfielder?

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Man City are weighing up another move for a midfielder, having already agreed a deal to sign Mateo Kovacic for an initial £25m, however, he does not believe it is a priority position for Pep Guardiola, saying:

"They obviously looked at Jude Bellingham and then pulled away from that. Looked at Declan Rice, pulled away from that. So we know there's a temptation there to go for another type of midfielder and an extra body in there.

"At the moment, I'm told it's not a priority. Yes, they've dipped their toes in the water on both of those, thought about going for it, and then not done it.

"But, it's still considered that an extra midfielder for this summer would be a luxury."

However, the Sky Blues are still regularly being linked with a number of potential targets, including Atlanta United attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, although a move for the latter player is currently deemed unlikely.

In the same report, Jones details that Veiga is probably more of a likely acquisition for the Citizens, and Romano has now claimed he could be available for less than initially expected, saying City have shown an interest in the player alongside their attempts to sign RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, with those at the Etihad set to hold fresh talks over a move for the defender.

“I’m told clubs feel they can make a deal work with bids below the player’s €40m release clause now. For now there doesn’t appear to be a clear preference from the player but really many clubs have looked into it including big names in the Premier League.

“Chelsea are one of them, and there’s also been interest from Man City (who are now focused on Josko Gvardiol), and also Liverpool showed an interest a few weeks ago but are now focused on different players.”

Who is Gabri Veiga?

Former Celta Vigo boss Carlos Carvalhal is responsible for turning the 21-year-old into a deep-lying midfielder, having previously played at number 10, and the Portuguese coach has lauded the way he has adapted to the role, telling Sky Sports: "He accepted that challenge very well. He was absolutely amazing."

The Spaniard scored 11 goals for Celta Vigo last season, the second-highest amount of any player, with Carvalhal praising his clinical nature, saying: "He finishes goals very easily because he was a striker."

Man City were unable to keep hold of Ilkay Gundogan this summer, despite submitting a proposal to keep the German, who scored 11 goals for Guardiola's side last season, playing a vital role en-route to a famous treble.

While Guardiola has since bolstered his midfield options by signing Kovacic from Chelsea, the manager could do with bringing in a goal-scoring midfielder, and Veiga has proven that he would be capable of taking on that responsibility.

As such, it would not be a surprise if City make a move for the Celta Vigo star at some point this summer, and it is good news that he could be available for less than his release clause.