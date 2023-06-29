Manchester City have entered the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola and those at the Etihad have already made a start on their summer business by bringing in Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. The midfielder looks likely to fill the void left by Ilkay Gundogan, who is set to join Barcelona when his City contract officially expires at the end of the month.

Kovacic may not be the only Croatia international to make the move to the treble winners, though, with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol reportedly a top target in defence and personal terms already agreed.

Another midfielder to join Kovacic could also be in the works, and after City pulled out of the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, it appears as if Veiga is a target despite Liverpool leading the race for his services. Recent reports have claimed those at Anfield are 'well ahead of any club' in the race for Veiga, although 'many twists and turns could still take place', and it looks as if that could come from Manchester.

According to Romano in the last 48 hours, City are now in the race and informed when it comes to a possible deal for Veiga, who has a release clause set at €40m (£34.5m).

“Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal.

“He’s one of the options now being considered at the club. Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now. Release clause: €40m.”

Who is Gabri Veiga?

Veiga, who has been hailed as a "very electric player" by Romano, is 21 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in attacking and defensive midfield roles.

The Spaniard has progressed through Celta Vigo’s academy and has gone on to make 55 senior appearances for his current employers – 40 of which came during the 2022/23 season. Veiga has scored 11 times and has registered four assists with Celta Vigo and has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket to a career-high €30m.

As per FBref, Veiga already ranks in the 99th percentile for goals and assists for midfielders and the 98th percentile for successful take-ons that lead to a goal, showing his ability in the final third.

He looks to be a real star in the making, and by the looks of it, City could look to capitalise over the coming weeks, potentially making him the club’s second midfield addition of the summer to rival the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and co.