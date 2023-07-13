Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement to sign teenage defender Harrison Parker from rivals Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola has already added to his senior squad during the summer window following a fine treble-winning campaign, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic the first to arrive from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £25m.

City lost captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer, with the midfielder deciding not to extend his Etihad contract, so Kovacic looks set to fill the void left by the German.

There could be more new signings to come ahead of the 2023/24 season, with another Croatia international, Josko Gvardiol, a firm target in Manchester. Talks have gone quiet recently, though, with RB Leipzig wanting around €100m plus bonuses for the centre-back, who is keen on a move to link up with Guardiola’s side.

Should Gvardiol join fellow countryman Kovacic at the Etihad, there could be room for one final big-money deal, and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga could be that man. Manchester City have held agent talks over a move and City are one of a number of sides who think they can do a deal below the player’s €40m release clause, according to Romano.

The transfer expert has also taken to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share more news from the Etihad, with a new face on course to arrive at the academy.

Romano said that City are close to an agreement with rivals Manchester United for Parker, beating four “top clubs” to a transfer, even with United offering a record youth deal to keep the teenager at Carrington.

“Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United for top talented CB (16) Harrison Parker. City have beaten four top clubs to the signing — agreement is close despite Man Utd offering highest youth deal to keep Parker.”

Romano then added the teenager is set to sign a long-term deal at the Etihad.

“Harrison Parker, expected to sign long term deal at Manchester City — joining from Manchester United.”

Who is Harrison Parker?

Parker is just 16 years of age and made the move to Manchester United’s academy from Arsenal’s academy back in 2021. The right-footed defender was set to become an Old Trafford scholar this summer and has already turned out for the club’s U18 side last season on a number of occasions, showing how he could immediately turn out for City’s U18s in the 2023/24 season.

In time, we could see Parker progress into the first team plans at the Etihad, should he continue to develop, but it isn’t all good news for City and their academy plans.

That’s because Man United are set to sign Jack and Tyler Fletcher, twin sons of Darren, who are currently on the books with the Sky Blues and have shone in the club’s academy. Those at City feel that it is a “revenge” move by the Red Devils, but by the looks of things, City are set to secure Parker’s services over the coming weeks.