Manchester City will offer influential midfielder Ilkay Gundogan a contract extension, according to a major update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Gundogan having a good season?

The German is in the midst of an imperious run of form this season, playing a massive role in Pep Guardiola's side pushing for a legendary treble. The £140,000-a-week star has scored eight goals and registered four assists in the Premier League in 2022/23 to date, including two brilliant strikes in last weekend's 3-0 win away to Everton.

Gundogan's future has been a key talking point, however, with his current contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, and Barcelona showing an interest in snapping him up on a free transfer. He is yet to agree an extension at the Etihad, as he weighs up his options.

Will Gundogan sign new Man City deal?

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Romano said that a new deal will be offered to Gundogan, with the potential for it to last until 2025:

"Understand Manchester City will offer Ilkay Gundogan a new deal valid until June 2024 with an option for further season, potentially June 2025. "Talks will continue in the next days — Barça proposal remains valid on the table. NO decision made by Gundogan yet."

This is simply a no-brainer for City, with Gundogan such a superb footballer, combining tactical intelligence with end product in the final third. Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has described him as "outstanding" which is high praise from someone who isn't easy to please, and he has been one of his side's best players in what could be a legendary season.

At 32, there is an argument to say that his brilliance could begin to dwindle, and that allowing his contract to run down is the right decision, but he still has so much to offer and giving him a one or two-year extension makes complete sense. The potential issue could be if Guardiola is unable to guarantee him regular starts moving forward - something Barca may be able to do - but if he is still happy at the Etihad, extending his stay would be brilliant news.

For years, Gundogan has arguably felt underrated, but he is now receiving the credit he has always deserved, and he could even be a City legend at this point, especially if this current team goes on to complete the treble with wins against Inter Milan and United.