Manchester City are set to let Joao Cancelo leave this summer, but Bayern Munich will not trigger their €70m (£60m) option to buy the full-back, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Which Man City players could leave this summer?

Man City have a number of first-team players who could be set to leave this summer, and Ilkay Gundogan is still yet to commit to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

Pep Guardiola "desperately" wants the German to stay, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, however, there are several teams vying for his signature, including Arsenal and Barcelona, with the latter club viewing him as their top target.

According to reports from Spain, Aymeric Laporte is looking to join a club where he will be guaranteed more regular game time, while 90min report City will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way, should the attacking midfielder ask to leave in the summer.

Another player who could be on the move is Cancelo, with Romano recently taking to Twitter to detail that the Portugal international has no future at the Etihad Stadium. The transfer guru said:

"Understand Manchester City are ready to sell João Cancelo this summer. He will return from Bayern, €70m buy option won’t be triggered.

"Arsenal appreciate Cancelo, he’s one of the names in the list. Barca have genuine interest since January but… depends on FFP."

Should Man City let Joao Cancelo leave?

Despite being hailed as "exceptional" by Guardiola, the manager allowed the Portuguese defender to join Bayern on loan in the January transfer window, having made a poor start to the season, losing his place in the starting XI.

The 29-year-old was benched for the games against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which Man City went on to win, and they have continued to impress since his departure, still on course to win the treble.

It was a bold move from Guardiola to allow the £250k-per-week star to leave in January, but his side have not missed him by any means, and they are thriving in a 3-2-4-1 system, which the manager implemented to great success against Real Madrid in the Champion League semi-final.

Given that the Sky Blues have looked like a much-improved side since January, it could be wise to look to cash in on Cancelo this summer, but they should be hesitant about strengthening a direct rival, and possibly avoid selling him to Arsenal.