Manchester City are now in advanced talks over a deal for Josko Gvardiol, and they remain confident they will be able to complete the move, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who is Josko Gvardiol signing for?

There have been recent reports that Man City may face late competition from elsewhere in their pursuit of Gvardiol, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool allegedly all submitting offers, however Pep Guardiola's side remain favourites.

The Sky Blues' pursuit of the RB Leipzig defender has been ongoing for quite some time, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano initially claiming the first part of his medical had been completed, although he later clarified this was not the case.

Leipzig sporting director confirmed the two clubs were still quite some way apart in their negotiations over the centre-back, saying: "A lot has been written and the latest information about Josko surprised us all.

"Currently we're still very far apart."

He added: "As you can see, Josko is here - so it's not true.

"He didn't do a medical check - not that we know. And I don't think he did it behind our backs because he's just a full professional.

"There is no agreement, not even remotely an agreement."

However, it now appears as though City are finally close to getting their man, with Football Insider reporting they are in advanced talks over a deal, which is set to amount to £140m in total, including his wages.

The Citizens are now confident they will complete a deal for the £59k-per-week Leipzig star well before the transfer window slams shut, in what would be a near club-record deal, having shelled out £100m for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021.

The ball is still firmly in the Bundesliga club's court, as they have already received money for Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku this summer, and the Croatian is contracted until 2027, meaning there is no pressing need to let him leave.

What are Josko Gvardiol's main qualities?

The 21-year-old has been lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who described him as a "modern defender, who combines strength with good technique & passing", while also branding him a "tenacious tackler."

Despite his age, the 6 foot 1 centre-back already has a plethora of first-team experience, making 139 appearances during spells with Dinamo Zagreb and Leipzig, and he has received 21 caps for Croatia, having also impressed for his national side.

At the World Cup, the Croatia international was hailed by journalist Zach Lowy, who said: "Josko Gvardiol is a Rolls-Royce of a defender. 20 years old and the best player on the pitch in a match that featured Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modrić...sensational center back."

The former Dinamo Zagreb man is also very capable of driving the ball forward, ranking in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Gvardiol could be a fantastic long-term addition to Guardiola's squad, and Man City fans are likely to be relieved the transfer saga finally appears to be coming to an end.