Manchester City have submitted a bid of €90m (£77m) for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, according to Sky Sports reporter Philipp Hinze.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

Man City are keen on bringing in a new centre-back this summer, and it has recently been reported they could make a late swoop for Napoli's Kim Min-jae, although it is Bayern Munich who are currently leading the race for the South Korea international.

As such, the Sky Blues could look at alternative options, and they are interested in signing Gvardiol, should Aymeric Laporte leave this summer, however, the 29-year-old has reportedly turned down the opportunity to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City have "agreed personal terms" with the RB Leipzig defender, a player who Pep Guardiola rates "highly", but the Bundesliga club are unwilling to sell him for less than €100m (£86m), and want him to be the most expensive defender ever.

That hasn't stopped Man City testing the waters with an opening bid, with Hinze claiming they have come to the table with an offer of €90m (£77m) plus bonuses, having reached a verbal agreement about a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Sports reporter claims the Croatian is "Guardiola's desired player", while also adding that it is now up to the clubs to strike an agreement, as personal terms have already been agreed.

"New Man City offer to Leipzig for Joško Gvardiol. The Cityzens are offering €90m + bonuses. As reported last week: Gvardiol & City have reached a verbal agreement. It is now only up to the clubs to find an agreement. Guardiola's desired player."

Should Man City sign Josko Gvardiol?

City have considerable strength in depth at centre-back, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji already at Guardiola's disposal, however, it is clear to see why the manager is so keen on bringing the RB Leipzig star in this summer.

Hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, the 21-year-old is very adept at getting on the ball and picking out his teammates, ranking in the 99th percentile for passes attempted per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Of course, competence in possession of the ball is vital for any player in a Guardiola system, but the youngster is also very good at reading the game, averaging 1.1 interceptions per game in the Bundesliga last term, the third-highest figure in the Leipzig squad.

Everything indicates Gvardiol could go on to be a world-class player, so it is exciting news that City have submitted an opening bid, even though they already have a number of quality options at centre-back.