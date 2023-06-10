Manchester City have stepped up their pursuit of Josko Gvardiol, with Football Insider reporting that discussions have already begun over a potential deal to send the player to the Etihad Stadium.

What is the latest Man City transfer news?

The 21-year-old has once again been a key player for RB Leipzig this season, featuring 30 times in the Bundesliga over the course of the campaign. He couldn't quite help the side to the top of the division but he did help them to improve on their finish last time around, with the club finishing in third this term compared to fourth.

He's not only impressed for Leipzig but has stood out as one of the best in his position over the course of the year too when compared to others in the 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. Not only has he been one of the most prolific central defenders - his rate of 0.10 non-penalty goals per 90 puts him in the top nine percent amongst those big leagues as a centre-back - but he is also one of the most adept on the ball, with his 0.63 successful take-ons per 90 putting him in the top four percent and his one progressive carry per 90 ranking him in the 83rd percentile.

Now, he could have bagged himself a potential switch to the Premier League. According to a report from Football Insider, City chiefs are confident that the player will make a move to the Etihad Stadium, and he's already been earmarked as one of their main priorities during the summer window.

It's not clear how much a deal would be as of yet and it's not clear as to whether the player has agreed any terms but talks over a potential deal now appear to be in motion. If City hold out until next summer, he could cost the side £100m due to a release clause that is set in motion - but no fee has been named for this summer as yet.

Is Gvardiol a good signing for Man City?

The Croatia international's prowess going forward has already been highlighted but he's also shown incredible abilities defensively too. With 1.1 interceptions per 90, he had the third best rate at his club this campaign and his 2.3 clearances also ranked him in that position amongst Leipzig players this year too.

He's already been praised by football talent scout Jacek Kulig too, who admitted that the defender is a "top talent" based on his showings in the Champions League over the course of the season.

If City add Gvardiol to their squad then, Pep Guardiola would be getting a player that can do it all - and with his age in mind too, he would be a shrewd addition by the club.