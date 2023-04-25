Manchester City have joined the race for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae, according to a recent report from The Sun.

Which defenders could Man City sign this summer

Man City are known to be looking at a number of defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, with it recently emerging they are plotting a surprise move for Brentford left-back Aaron Hickey, who could cost around £30m.

Pep Guardiola is also keen on a new centre-back, and the Citizens are said to have intensified their contacts to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol in recent times, as the manager is a big fan of the Croatia international.

The entire defence could have a makeover this summer, as City are interested in signing Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, who could perhaps come in as a replacement for Kyle Walker, as the Englishman is now in his thirties.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all known to be interested in Kim, and now Man City have entered the race for the Napoli defender, so a Premier League transfer battle is very much on the cards this summer.

Guardiola is a big fan of the South Korean, and he is believed to be interested in a move to England, despite the Serie A club being keen to offer him a new deal in the summer.

The 26-year-old has a release clause of just £40m in his contract, meaning the Citizens may be able to secure his signature for a bargain fee this summer, and he could replace Aymeric Laporte, who will be allowed to leave.

Should Man City sign Kim Min-Jae?

Even though Man City are well-stocked at centre-back, with the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akani and Nathan Ake already at the club, they should undoubtedly make a move for the Napoli star.

£40m is an absolute bargain for a player who has been lauded "the best centre-back in the world" by Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, and he has been vital in the Serie A side's push for the league title.

With an average Sofascore match rating of 7.26, the South Korea international is the third-best performing player in the squad, and there are also indications he would work well in a Guardiola system.

In the past year, Kim ranks in the 97th percentile for passes attempted, and in the 88th for his pass-completion rate per 90, making him the perfect defender for Man City.