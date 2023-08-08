Manchester City have offered legendary right-back Kyle Walker a new and improved contract, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Kyle Walker leaving Man City?

The 33-year-old has enjoyed an incredible career at the Eithad since joining from Tottenham back in 2017, winning all there is to win in the game, including a historic treble last season. He has made 255 appearances in total, becoming one of the best full-backs in Europe in that time, combining unstoppable speed with an ability to keep the most dangerous wingers on the planet quiet, from Vinicius Jr to Neymar.

Walker's City future has been up in the air this summer, however, with a move to Bayern Munich potentially on the cards, as he eyes up a possible new challenge in his career. His current deal expires next summer, at which point he will be able to depart on a free transfer, if he hasn't agreed an extension with the Cityzens at that point.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the England's international's future - one that could be met positively by City supporters.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that a new contract offer is on the table for Walker this summer, with improved terms in it, and the decision is now up to him with Bayern still looking to snap him up:

"Understand Manchester City have now offered new contract to Kyle Walker, as the proposal has been improved. Same process as Bernardo Silva who’s close to extending his contract.

"Kyle Walker has to decide between Bayern move with Tuchel pushing…or new deal at Man City."

This is huge news for City, with Walker someone who it would be far more beneficial to keep hold of than lose this summer, considering he remains such an influential figure. At 33, he doesn't appear to have lost much of the incredible pace that he has always possessed, and it is such a huge weapon for Pep Guardiola, allowing him to mop up potential threats on the counter-attacking from opposition teams.

City are often not the same force when Walker isn't playing, so losing him this summer would suddenly leave a void in that hybrid right-back role, and he will surely be swaying towards staying put for a number of years to come, considering Guardiola's side are the best in Europe currently, and will no doubt be desperate to defend their Premier League and Champions League crowns in 2023/24.

Walker's brilliance is undeniable at this point and his importance to the cause is summed up his manager's comments about him in an interview last year, with the Spaniard saying:

"He is so consistent and year after year he puts in great performances. He has been one of the greatest signings for City in modern history because he rarely gets injured and he always performs."

Extending Walker's stay at the Etihad is, therefore, an absolute no-brainer for City, with few signs of him waning as a player and hopefully more trophies to come over the next few years, as he further adds to his iconic status.