Manchester City are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Kovacic linked with Man City move?

The 29-year-old has been part of a Blues side that has struggled enormously in 2022/23, eventually finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League. He certainly didn't find his best form during the season, although injuries didn't help at times, with only 17 starts coming his way in the competition.

Kovacic is out of contract at Chelsea next year and it has become increasingly clear that he will move on to pastures new before the start of next season. It's City who have emerged as the strong contenders to snap him up, as Pep Guardiola looks to further bolster his midfield options.

With the in-form Ilkay Gundogan not yet agreeing an extension at the Etihad, a void could appear in the middle of the park that needs to be filled moving forward, and it looks as though the Blues star could be that man.

Are Citizens closing in on Kovacic signing?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update regarding City's pursuit of Kovacic, saying that personal terms are now "close" to being agreed and that the move could happen very soon:

"Kovacic and Man City, personal terms agreement is close as revealed days ago — more will follow next week. Nothing has changed despite reports."

Kovacic, who has won four Champions League titles, could be a really effective signing by City this summer, with the £100,000-a-week midfielder someone who could easily adapt to Guardiola's style of play. He enjoyed an 86% pass completion rate in the Premier League this season while he ranks in the 98th percentile for passes into the final third - and at 29, he still has a number of years left in him at the top level.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel once described the 93-cap Croatia international as "outstanding" during his time at Stamford Bridge, and he is the type of player who could excel even more surrounded by players who are on his wavelength technically.

The hope is that Gundogan also stays put, of course, but either way, Kovacic could represent a great option who wouldn't necessarily start every week, but be more than capable of coming in and doing a good when called upon. The fact that he has played for Real Madrid in the past, spending four years there, also says so much about his quality.