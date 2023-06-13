Manchester City are set to do some internal business quickly this summer, with the side preparing to offer Stefan Ortega fresh terms at the club according to The Sun.

Is Stefan Ortega staying at Manchester City?

The goalkeeper has not been the first choice inbetween the sticks this season for the Premier League side but he has been able to get onto the field quite frequently at the Etihad Stadium. He managed only three appearances in the top flight - but only conceded one - but was handed plenty more minutes in the cup competitions. In the EFL Cup, he appeared a further three times but in the FA Cup he really shone, appearing six times and conceding only once on the way to victory.

Even more impressive is that based on the albeit small 450 minutes played, Ortega ranks extremely highly amongst shot-stoppers in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues. His goals against per 90 of just 0.45 puts him in the top one percent in that figure and even more impressive is that his save percentage of 90.5% per 90 also puts him within that top percentage. It means that, when the former Arminia man has been turned to by Pep Guardiola, he has been a reliable pair of hands inbetween the sticks. He's conceded very little and it's not just down to the players in front of him preventing chances.

He's proven to be a reliable backup option for the club then and the 30-year-old is now set to be rewarded with a fresh deal at City. That's because a report from The Sun states that, with the player having made a big impression on those at the Etihad Stadium, there is a new contract being lined up for the goalkeeper. It would not only extend his stay at the Premier League side but would help see off interest from other clubs this summer, with Bayern Munich having placed him on their target list. Now, City hope to convince him to stay on and will up his pay to around £85,000-a-week in a bid to do so.

When does Ortega's contract expire?

The player's current deal only runs out in 2025 but it shows just how highly he is valued now that the club want to offer him a fresh deal already.

His manager Pep Guardiola has already praised his abilities and performances in the 2022/23 campaign, stating that he has proven to be a "great signing" for the club because he is an "exceptional goalkeeper."

Now, the manager is hoping to keep him on at the club for even longer and could continue to give him further minutes as City look to win almost everything again in the next campaign.