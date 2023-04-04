Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the summer transfer window.

Is Harwood-Bellis having a good season?

The 21-year-old is currently out on loan at Burnley and he has enjoyed an impressive spell there this season, helping the Clarets lie on the verge of a return to the Premier League. He has started 27 games in the Championship since arriving from the Etihad, being given plenty of minutes by City legend Vincent Kompany, who is excelling in charge.

This is invaluable experience for Harwood-Bellis, who has averaged 3.1 aerial duel wins and 2.5 clearances per game in the league in 2022/23 to date, as he looks to reach his potential as a highly rated centre-back. It is clearly going to be difficult for the Englishman to make the grade at City, however, with the Premier League champions having a wealth of top-quality options in that area, from Ruben Dias to Nathan Ake.

For that reason, Harwood-Bellis - whose current deal expires in the summer of 2024 - could look for a new challenge at the end of this season and leave the Citizens permanently in the summer, and a fresh exit rumour has now emerged.

Could the youngster head to Newcastle this summer?

According to 90min, Newcastle are "one of a number of Premier League clubs showing a strong interest" in Harwood-Bellis ahead of the summer window. City are believed to have plans in place "to hold extension talks at the end of the season", although it remains to be seen if he will want to sign a new deal.

It is claimed that the youngster "recognises he is some way down the pecking order" under Pep Guardiola, which is why joining another club could make more sense.

While Harwood-Bellis is clearly a big talent for City to have in their ranks - Kompany has called him "incredible" - it could be best for his development to move on at the end of the season. Granted, if he is happy to sign a new contract and be a bit-part player, that would be no great issue as far as City are concerned, but there is the risk that this would stunt his progress.

He has shown this season what an effective player he can be when given a chance, even at just 21, and in order to match his promise, he needs to be a regular starter for a team from this point onwards.