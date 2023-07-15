Manchester City are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard over a possible move to the Etihad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola and Man City have already been busy this summer following a historic treble-winning 2022/23 campaign, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic the first to arrive from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £25m. The club did lose captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer, so Kovacic looks set to fill the void left by the German.

More new signings appear to be wanted by City, though, with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol a firm target in Manchester. However, talks have gone quiet recently, with RB Leipzig wanting around €100m plus bonuses.

There could be more exits on the cards as well, with recent reports suggesting that Kyle Walker had agreed on terms with Bayern Munich, despite being offered an Etihad extension.

As a result, City could soon be on the search for a new right-back of their own, and it looks as if they will target a player from Bayern Munich in Pavard.

Romano took to Twitter on Friday to share an update he’s heard regarding Man City and Pavard. He said that the Frenchman is top of City’s list when it comes to a new right-back, adding that talks with the player are at an advanced stage.

“Manchester City have now Benjamin Pavard on top of their list as new right back.

“Pavard is Man City’s priority in case Kyle Walker will join Bayern, deal advanced on player side but not completed yet. Bayern and City will discuss about Walker and Pavard.”

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

Pavard can play as a right-back or centre-back and has been with Bayern since 2019, making 162 appearances and contributing to 24 goals.

The 27-year-old has won the Word Cup and Champions League, and as per FBref, ranks in the top 1% of full-backs for passes attempted and progressive passes in the past 12 months, while also ranking in the top 3% and 4% for aerial duels won and interceptions, showing how he could be a smart signing for City.

Pavard doesn’t lack confidence either, and said that he feels his best position is at centre-back, however, at right-back, he believes he is defensively the best right-back in the world, more "complete" than Trent Alexander-Arnold and Achraf Hakimi.

“My position is a central defender. It always has been, this is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best. I think we see more of my qualities in this position.

“If the great coaches put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in my abilities. With Deschamps I have always been a holder. If he trusts me it’s not for my beautiful eyes or my hair. He is aware of my qualities. After that I have to improve in certain areas: I have to take more risks, more initiatives, I am aware of it and I work on that on a daily basis.

“A defender must first defend well. On paper, Pavard may be less sexy than Hakimi, Arnold, but I find that defensively I am more complete.”

It looks as if a move to City will be one to keep an eye on, especially if Walker completes a move to Munich.