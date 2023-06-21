Manchester City have reached a £30m agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola’s side are already on the hunt to bolster their historic treble-winning squad ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Kovacic appearing to be a key target.

The Croatia international was first linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of May, and rumours haven’t gone away since. Reports claimed earlier in the month that personal terms were agreed between Manchester City and Kovacic, and there has now been a further breakthrough when it comes to a transfer.

Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday to provide a key update on the negotiations. The transfer expert said that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, with a medical to follow in the coming days.

“Mateo Kovacic joins Manchester City from Chelsea, fee agreed and done deal — here we go! Agreement between clubs just reached for £30m fee. Personal terms agreed two weeks ago, Kovacic only wanted Man City. Medicals in the next days. New midfielder for Pep.”

Romano then shared a breakdown of how the fee will be paid.

“Manchester City will pay a guaranteed fee of £25m to Chelsea. £5m will be also included in add-ons to be activated only if/when Man City will win titles — not player’s performances.”

Who else could Man City sign this summer?

It looks as if Kovacic will be City’s first major signing of the summer, with the midfielder, hailed as an "unbelievable footballer" in the media, seemingly keen on a transfer.

The Chelsea man will provide a versatile midfield option as he is capable of playing in defensive, central and attacking roles and will also arrive with 142 games of Premier League experience under his belt. However, the £150,000-a-week star may not be the only Croatia international to make the move to Manchester.

Reports have suggested that RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is also willing to sign for the Premier League champions, with an agreement appearing to be close with the Bundesliga side.

It could be a busy few weeks for those at the Etihad as they aim for a fourth top-flight title in succession, and over the coming days, Kovacic could well sign on the dotted line.