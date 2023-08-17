Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, with Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio sharing if the Bundesliga side would be willing to sell the attacker.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

The treble winners and Pep Guardiola have been fairly busy so far this summer with moves for Croatia internationals Mateo Kovacic and defender Josko Gvardiol from Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, the club have lost Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, and it looks as if attacking reinforcements are on the agenda before the September 1 deadline, especially with Kevin de Bruyne potentially out for four months with a hamstring issue.

City are thought to be preparing an offer to sign Rennes’ Jeremy Doku to fill the void left by Mahrez and have now agreed on personal terms with the Belgian.

In attacking midfield, West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta has been the player heavily linked with a move to Manchester, but it looks as if Olmo is another player of interest.

Di Marzio took to X in the last 48 hours to provide an update on Man City and Olmo, claiming that the new Super Cup winners are “monitoring” the Spaniard.

However, the Sky Sports reporter added that RB Leipzig are not willing to sell the player at this moment in time and are expected to ask for a very high fee.

“Man City are monitoring Dani Olmo closely. RB Leipzig not willing to sell him - it's expected the German side will ask for a very high fee. Guardiola appreciates Olmo.”

Who is Dani Olmo?

Olmo is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also turn out on either wing if required, so could fit into Guardiola’s versatile attacking system relatively easily.

The 25-year-old has been with RB Leipzig since 2020 after leaving Dinamo Zagreb, with Guardiola hailing the player back in 2019 following a Champions League encounter against City.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point.

"The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

In Germany, Olmo appears to be going from strength to strength and recently scored a hat-trick in the DFL Supercup against Bayern Munich. Olmo has contributed to 53 goals in 124 games for RB Leipzig and has been compared to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Tottenham’s James Maddison and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, as per FBref.

Over the past 12 months, Olmo has ranked highly compared to attacking midfielders and wingers for shots, successful take-ons, while he ranks in the top 1% of his positional peers for through balls.

A move could be one to keep an eye on, but with RB Leipzig not willing to sell, City may have to make an eye-catching offer to tempt the German side into talking after landing Gvardiol following extensive negotiations from the same club.