Manchester City are targeting one of the most talented youngsters in the world and will aim to beat off competition from several clubs for his signature, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

David Ornstein, who is one of the lead writers for The Athletic, has issued an update involving Manchester City's pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, stating on X:

"Matheus Nunes has stopped training with Wolves + expressed wish to join Man City. #WWFC rejected €55m #MCFC bid & plan to stand firm unless valuation met. 25yo will face disciplinary action + be reintegrated post-window if no deal struck."

Manchester City are expected to return to the table with a fresh offer for the Portugal international after he downed tools at Molineux; however, Wolves will insist on recouping around £60 million for one of their prize assets, as per Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola referred to Nunes as "one of the best players in the world today" back in 2022 when he was at Sporting and is known to be a big admirer of his talents.

Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne is currently ruled out with a hamstring injury and could even miss action until next year due to a hamstring issue, signifying the need for Manchester City to bring in an additional body in midfield to replicate his impact, as per The Guardian.

Football Insider claim that Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has also been identified as an alternative target to Nunes by Manchester City; nevertheless, it is believed that it would take a significant fee for the Eagles to even consider selling their star man.

Manchester City completed summer signings Player Fee Previous club Josko Gvardiol £77.6 million RB Leipzig Jeremy Doku £55.5 million Stade Rennais Mateo Kovacic £30 million (add-ons included) Chelsea All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Who else could Manchester City sign?

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City are lining up a move for Boca Juniors' 19-year-old left-back Valentin Barco as they continue to expand their reach in the continent of South America.

Nevertheless, they face competition from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus to bring the Argentina Under-20 international to the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens are also active in pursuing another unnamed target from South America before the window slams shut.

Barco has proved to be a smash hit in his homeland since breaking into the Boca Juniors senior side, registering one goal and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Barco, named among The Guardian’s 60 best young talents in world football, with Juan Carlos Pasman highlighting his ability for a mean free kick, has also become a reliable outlet when breaking forward for Boca Juniors and has successfully carried out 26 shot-creating actions in 2023, combining his exploits in the Primera Division and Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors legend Juan Roman Riquelme, who is now vice-president at the club, hasn't been short of praise for the youngster, stating in an interview cited by The Argus:

“He is a cheeky lad. We are here to accompany and take care of the boys.

“Barco is a technically very good player and we are very happy to have him with us.”