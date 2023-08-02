Manchester City are looking at a move to sign Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku to replace Riyad Mahrez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola and those at the Etihad have signed one player so far this summer in midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The Croatia international made the move from Premier League rivals Chelsea, and he looks set to fill the void left by Ilkay Gundogan, who left for Barcelona upon the expiration of his City contract.

Another player who looks like he will need to be replaced is Mahrez, with the Algeria international ending his time in Manchester by joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise appears to be a potential target and manager Roy Hodgson has recently admitted clubs are circling around the player.

“We have a fight on our hands to make sure he stays with us. We had two outstanding wingers who were almost the best in the league – Michael Olise on the right side and Wilf on the left. We don’t have Wilf anymore. Clubs are circling around Olise.”

However, it isn’t only Olise on the radar at the Etihad, with an update emerging on Doku. Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a transfer update he’s heard from the Etihad. He stated that Doku is now on the list to replace Mahrez alongside Olise.

“Manchester City now add Jeremy Doku to the list to replace Riyad Mahrez as new winger.

“Alongside Michael Olise (who’s in both City and Chelsea lists), Doku is one of the priority names being considered by Man City.”

Who is Jeremy Doku?

Doku is 21 years of age and is primarily a right-winger who can also turn out on the left when required. A 14-cap Belgium international, Doku began his career after coming through the academy at Anderlecht and made 37 senior appearances for the club before joining Rennes in 2020.

Since then, the attacker has turned out on 90 occasions for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 11 times and providing 10 assists, and he appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €28m Transfermarkt valuation.

Doku was hailed as “simply amazing” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig back in 2021, and he is seemingly going from strength to strength.

As per FBref, Doku has been compared to Man City star Kevin de Bruyne over the past 12 months and ranks highly in a number of areas compared to midfielders. He places in the top 1% for goals, successful take-ons, shot-creating actions, touches, progressive passes, showing how he could be an extremely shrewd addition to Guardiola’s side, joining the likes of De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as creative options in the final third.

You can see why Doku has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer following his form in recent times, however, Aston Villa are also keen on the wide attacker, so City may need to make their move relatively soon, or they could miss out on a deal.