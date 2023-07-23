Manchester City are reportedly looking at a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and could make an offer for the player in the coming days.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

The Sky Blues and Pep Guardiola have already added to their treble-winning squad this summer by bringing in Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a deal worth a total of £30m.

However, Ilkay Gundogan, who played a key role in City’s success last season with two goals in the FA Cup final, has decided to join Barcelona on a free transfer after his contract expired at the Etihad.

Therefore, it looks as if Kovacic will fill the void left by Gundogan ahead of the 2023/24 season, but more new faces could arrive before the window shuts on September 1.

Fellow Croatia international, Josko Gvardiol, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even claiming on Wednesday that the RB Leipzig man had even completed the first part of a City medical.

However, speculation has since cooled on the defender, but it looks as if another Bundesliga star is of interest in Kimmich.

The Faithful MUFC relayed news from Spain regarding Kimmich in the last 48 hours, where City were mentioned. It is believed that City, along with rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, all want to sign the Germany international this summer, with Kimmich keen on leaving the Allianz Arena.

All three English clubs are expected to make offers by sending proposals in the coming days, with the report saying on City:

“Manchester City have shown a clear interest in Kimmich after losing the opportunity to sign Declan Rice, who eventually joined Arsenal. The need to strengthen their midfield has led the 'Citizens' to set their sights on the versatile German player, who excels both defensively and offensively.”

Who is Joshua Kimmich?

Kimmich is 28 years of age and has been with Bayern since 2015, with his current contract running until 2025. Capable of playing as a right-back, holding midfielder or central midfielder, the £300,000-a-week man has already worked under Guardiola.

He made 36 appearances under the City boss during his time at Bayern, with Guardiola hailing the player seven years ago. Since then, Kimmich has gone from strength to strength, making close to 350 Bayern appearances and winning a total of 20 honours in Munich. Jose Mourinho previously praised Kimmich for his versatility, describing him as a “phenomenal” player.

"I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has the qualities to be anything!

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there.

"I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

Therefore, should Kimmich move to the Etihad, he would provide options in a number of areas, something which Guardiola could love, especially as right-back Kyle Walker is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and it looks as if a deal is one to watch.