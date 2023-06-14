Manchester City appear to be closing in on reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola and his City squad completed a historic treble during the 2022/23 season, however, it looks as if City aren’t wasting any time when it comes to adding to their squad.

A deal for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic appears to be close, with a verbal agreement reached with the Croatia international. However, Kovacic isn’t the only Croatia star City have their eyes on, with Gvardiol another target.

The Secret Scout took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share a claim on City and Gvardiol. They said that everything is in place when it comes to an Etihad contract for the defender, who is a key target once Kovacic is signed. City still need to agree on a fee with Leipzig for Gvardiol, though.

“Everything now in place in relation to contract between Man City and Gvardiol.

“Once Kovacic deal complete, Gvardiol is the key target for LCB. Now it’s for RB Leipzig & Man City to agree T&Cs of the fee + add ons.”

Who is Josko Gvardiol?

Gvardiol is primarily a left-footed centre-back who can also play as a left-back and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €75m (£66m) Transfermarkt valuation.

The defender actually scored against City in the Champions League earlier this year, and admitted he had a conversation with Guardiola after the second leg.

"I extended my hand to Guardiola and congratulated him on advancing in the Champions League. Guardiola, a great coach, threw a few words at me, but I will keep them to myself."

He appears to be a real star in the making, with pundit Owen Hargreaves believing that Gvardiol will be "the best centre-back in the world one day” following the game against City.

"He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one. I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day. He’s learned a lot today, and probably wouldn’t mind playing in a team like this rather than against them."

As per WhoScored, the Leipzig man actually outperformed City defenders Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker last season, while also averaging more interceptions per game than any City player.

As per FBref, Gvardiol also ranks in the 99th percentile for centre-backs when it comes to passes attempted, progressive passing distance and medium passes completed, so he could be a shrewd addition to Guardiola’s side who are known for building attacks from the back.