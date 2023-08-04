Manchester City’s interest in Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who described a deal as “one to follow in the next days”.

Are Man City signing Josko Gvardiol?

The Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winners have added to their ranks already this summer with a move for midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, and fellow Croatia international Josko Gvardiol looks set to be the next Etihad arrival.

The RB Leipzig defender has been a top target for Pep Guardiola’s side, however, Gvardiol has also caught the eye of top-flight rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, who all allegedly submitted offers of their own recently.

It does look as if a transfer to City will materialise, though, with Sky Sports recently reporting that a €90m (£77.6m) deal has been agreed between the two clubs, a figure under the Bundesliga side’s €100m asking price.

City may not stop there, though, with a new winger to replace Riyad Mahrez who left for Saudi Arabia appearing to be on the cards.

Do Man City want to sign Michael Olise?

Olise has been linked with a move to the blue side of Manchester in recent weeks, with Romano saying last month:

“Chelsea and Manchester City have both Michael Olise in their list. Understand there’s release clause into his contract - around £35m. Both clubs are waiting for clarity about his conditions as he picked up injury last month.”

Since then, City have also been linked with Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku, but it looks as if a move could soon be made for Olise.

In a new update, Romano took to Twitter on Thursday morning to confirm the interest and the rumoured release clause of the Palace man.

“Release clause confirmed. Man City and Chelsea interest confirmed. Olise, one to follow in the next days/weeks.”

Olise is primarily a right-winger, something City which don’t currently have following the exit of Mahrez, as per Transfermarkt, whereas the Palace man is also able to turn out in a central attacking midfield role if needed.

The 21-year-old made the move to Selhurst Park from Reading back in 2021 and has gone on to make 71 appearances for the Eagles, contributing to 25 goals.

The France U21 international has been labelled as "outrageous" by Crystal Palace central midfielder Will Hughes and appears to be going from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation currently standing at a career-high €38m.

The left-footed forward is thought to be on £45,000-a-week in London and has enjoyed a productive 12 months. As per FBref, Olise ranks in the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers for assists per 90, while also ranking highly when it comes to tackles, interceptions and blocks, showing how he could fit into Guardiola’s system both on and off the ball.

Olise also ranks in the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers for crosses, showing how he could replicate Mahrez in cutting in from the right on his favoured left foot in Manchester. A move could well be one to keep an eye on, and at his £35m release clause, City may feel they are getting themselves a bargain both in the short and long run, should they manage to seal a deal.