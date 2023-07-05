Manchester City have reportedly made an offer for Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Those at the Etihad aren’t wasting any time in preparing for the 2023/24 season, looking to carry on the success under Pep Guardiola following a historic treble-winning campaign.

However, City have already lost one of their key players from last season in Ilkay Gundogan, who has left the Etihad on a free transfer to sign for Barcelona.

Mateo Kovacic has been confirmed as the first arrival of the window and looks set to replace Gundogan in the middle of the park, joining from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth an intial £25m.

Fellow Croatia international and RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol could soon join Kovacic in Manchester, with personal terms already agreed over a potential move.

There has been further rumours of another new midfielder as well, with talks held with the agent of Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and contact seemingly made for Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada.

Those links appear to be as a result of Bernardo Silva’s future at City being up in the air. Reports have claimed that Guardiola has given the green light to another marquee midfield signing should Silva leave, with the Portugal international having a ‘mind-boggling’ offer from a side in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, it looks as if it could be an extremely busy few months in Manchester, and another player who appears to be on the radar is Riquelme.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Spanish outlet AS regarding City and Riquelme in the last 48 hours. They claimed that City have made an offer to sign the player, who has a €60m release clause, with a move in the initial stages.

The report adds that Atletico are willing to explore sales for plenty of their players, and they could negotiate a deal with City under Riquelme’s release clause.

Who is Rodrigo Riquelme?

Riquelme is primarily a left-winger who can also play on the right-hand side or in an attacking midfield role. The 23-year-old actually shares the same agency as Jon Stones and Nathan Ake and is valued at a career-high €12m by Transfermarkt.

The Spaniard has come through Atletico’s academy but has made just two senior appearances for his current employers. That’s because he has been sent out on loan on numerous occasions in recent years, including to Bournemouth where he scored twice in 19 appearances.

Riquelme has most recently been with Girona, though, contributing to eight La Liga goals in 34 appearances, with Atletico’s president, Enrique Cerezo, describing the winger’s efforts last season as “magnificent”.

“He had a magnificent season at Girona, and now Rayo [Vallecano] is interested in him.

“He is a great player, and I believe he has a place at Atletico.”

It looks as if a move to the Etihad could be one to watch this summer, and who knows, Guardiola may feel he could take Riquelme’s game to the next level, potentially viewing him as a long-term alternative to someone like Silva.