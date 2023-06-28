Manchester City are close to signing teenage striker Luca Fletcher from Reading, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola hasn’t wasted any time in bolstering his first-team squad following a historic treble-winning 2022/23 season. City announced the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on Tuesday, with the Croatia international taking the number eight shirt from Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona.

It appears as if City don’t plan on stopping after securing Kovacic, though. A £90m offer was rejected by West Ham for star midfielder Declan Rice, with City pulling out of the race as a result. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi is also on the radar at the Etihad Stadium, with City ready to pay and complete the signing of the Morocco international.

Alongside the well-known stars, City are also working on bolstering their youth ranks, with a move for English attacker Fletcher set to be finalised.

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a Man City transfer update involving Fletcher. He said that the forward has passed a City medical and a deal will be worth an initial £600,000 plus add-ons.

“Understand Manchester City are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old talented striker Luca Fletcher from Reading.

“Medical passed and paper work being signed — been told fee around £600k with future add-ons. Part of City project to sign and develop the best young talents.”

Who is Luca Fletcher?

Fletcher is primarily a centre-forward but can also play on either wing if required. The teenager, who has been a. regular for England at U1 level, reportedly turned down a professional contract with the League One side in order to move to complete a move to Manchester.

Labelled as a “fine young footballer” by Reading’s Academy Manager Michael Gilkes, Fletcher could well be a star in the making, and by the looks of it, he’ll be plying his trade in City’s academy over the coming years.

You’d expect he’ll be looking to secure a professional deal with the treble winners over the next 12 months and then push on aiming to become the next teenager to breakthrough into the first-team plans, following in the footsteps of the likes of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis.