Manchester City have reportedly secured the services of Tyresse Noubissie, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed the treble winners have beaten two Premier League rivals to sign the teenager.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola and those at the Etihad have been relatively busy in the transfer market so far this summer, with a number of incomings and outgoings.

Croatia internationals Mateo Kovacic and defender Josko Gvardiol have signed for the Sky Blues from Chelsea and RB Leipzig respectively, whereas two high-profile departures have been Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Further business could be done before the deadline closes on September 1, with attacking reinforcements seemingly on the cards. West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, and City could step up their interest even further after it emerged that Kevin de Bruyne could be out for four months with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, a new right-winger to replace Mahrez also appears to be on the to-do list, with Rennes’ Jeremy Doku on the shortlist. The club are preparing an offer to sign the Belgian, and alongside senior signings, City are also adding to their academy ranks.

Romano took to X on Tuesday to share an update he’s heard from Man City regarding a move for Noubissie. He revealed that “City have completed the signing” of midfielder Noubissie from Leicester City, adding that rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United were also eyeing the teenage “talent”, but it is City who have come out on top.

“Understand Man City have completed the signing of one more talent for their top Academy — 2008 born midfielder Tyresse Noubissie.

“Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal were also following Noubissie who’s leaving Leicester to join Man City.”

Noubissie may not be the first academy addition this summer, though, with reports earlier in the window claiming that defender Harrison Parker was set to swap Manchester United for Manchester City.

Who else could leave Man City?

Those at the Etihad have seemingly had their eye on Noubissie for a while now and watched the player in action last season alongside officials from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Reports back in June claimed that talks were held and City were leading the race for the youngster’s services, and by the looks of things, a move has now gone through.

He could well be a player to keep an eye on over the years, aiming to become the next to breakthrough into the first team set up at the Etihad, but in the near future, there could be some further exits in Manchester.

Reports have claimed that City have accepted an undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for defender Aymeric Laporte, so the player could soon link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles.

Guardiola may well be hoping that the likes of Paqueta and Doku can arrive before the window slams shut, so it could be a busy few weeks alongside academy additions such as Noubissie and Parker.