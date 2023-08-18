Manchester City are willing to pay Valentin Barco’s release clause, and a report has claimed that the Sky Blues are actually willing to pay more to sign the defender.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola has brought in midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defender Josko Gvardiol from Chelsea and RB Leipzig so far this summer, but it appears as if it could be a fairly busy end to the window for those at the Etihad.

Attacking additions appears to be on the to-do list for the treble winners, especially a new right-winger following Riyad Mahrez’s move to Saudi Arabia. Rennes’ Jeremy Doku appears to be the top target for that role, with recent reports even claiming that City have agreed on personal terms with the Belgian over a five-year deal.

Another attacking midfielder could also be on the agenda before the September 1 deadline, with Kevin de Bruyne potentially sidelined for a long period of time with a hamstring injury.

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is another who was heavily linked with a move, but it looks as if the club have a new target in Boca Juniors teenager Barco and are willing to swoop.

Sport Witness relayed a transfer update from one Argentinian outlet regarding Barco in the last 48 hours. They claimed that City are willing to activate the player’s $10m (£7.86m) release clause, however, the Sky Blues are actually willing to pay $14m (£11m) and they would also have to ‘pay taxes’ for the transfer too, which would take the deal to $17m (£13.3m), over £5m more than the player’s actual release clause.

Barco, who has also been targeted by Brighton & Hove Albion, would like to play the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors before making any move away, something that City may have to consider when negotiating a deal.

Who is Valentin Barco?

Barco is 19 years of age and is primarily a left-back who can also turn out slightly further forward in a left midfield role if needed.

The Argentina U20 international is valued at a career-high €3.5m by Transfermarkt and is already sponsored by Adidas, with his contract at Boca Juniors valid until the end of 2024.

He has made 20 senior appearances for his current employers – 17 of which have come in 2023, and by the looks of things, he has caught the eye in England. Back in 2021, Barco was named among The Guardian’s 60 best young talents in world football, with Juan Carlos Pasman highlighting his ability at free kicks:

“Plays in the same position as Roberto Carlos and wants to continue in defence despite his coaches preferring him to play in midfield because of his technical ability. At the time of writing he has already played three times for Boca’s first team and is part of the Argentina under-17 set-up.

“He is extremely good going forward and has a mean free-kick, capable of scoring dead-ball goals with his left foot. Stands out with his bright red hair and promises to be a future star.”

It looks as if a move to the Etihad could be one to keep an eye on, with City having just two weeks to complete a deal.