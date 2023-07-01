Manchester City have reportedly held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola has already added to his squad during the summer window following a fine treble-winning campaign, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic arriving from Chelsea.

The Sky Blues have lost captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer, though, with the German deciding not to extend his Etihad contract.

Further midfield reinforcements look like they could be on the radar ahead of the new season, with interest in Declan Rice. City submitted a £90m offer for the England international earlier in the week, but he is now on course to join Arsenal in a deal worth £105m, with City pulling out of the running as a result.

Veiga emerged as a possible target shortly after the development on Rice in recent days, and it looks as if City officials have now made a first move ahead of a potential transfer.

According to 90min, Manchester City have held talks with Mendes over a move for Veiga. However, Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all done the same, with all four clubs willing to meet his €40m (£34.3m) release clause or even pay a little extra if a deal is paid in instalments.

Veiga appears to be a wanted man and has had long-term interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, with French side Marseille and Serie A winners Napoli also registering an interest in the Spaniard.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

Veiga, hailed as a "very electric player" by Fabrizio Romano, enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, making 40 of his 55 senior appearances for Celta Vigo during the 2022/23 season. The 21-year-old starred by contributing to 15 goals in La Liga, mainly turning out in central and attacking midfield roles.

His Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed to a career-high €30m, so securing his services for around £34.3m could be a wise move both in the short and long run.

Veiga has shown his versatility in Spain so could turn out in various roles for City, should a move go through. FBref already ranks Veiga in the 99th percentile for goals and assists for midfielders, so he could be viewed as the perfect Gundogan replacement, with the German scoring some crucial goals for City last season, including two in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United.