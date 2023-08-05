Manchester City are reportedly ‘willing to spend the necessary amount’ to sign Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise, with a move to the Etihad ‘very probable’.

What’s the latest Man City transfer news?

Pep Guardiola has already brought in a new face this summer with a move for midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. The Croatia international looks set to fill the void left by Ilkay Gundogan, and Kovacic is on course to be joined by fellow countryman Josko Gvardiol.

A deal worth around £77.6m has been agreed between City and Leipzig, with the two sides signing all the relative paperwork on Friday. Gvardiol was in Manchester to undergo a medical with the treble winners ahead of the weekend, and it looks as if City’s attention could soon be on a new right-winger after Riyad Mahrez left for Saudi Arabia.

Olise and Rennes’ Jeremy Doku are two names who have been mentioned, with Fabrizio Romano confirming interest from City and Chelsea this week due to the player’s release clause set at around £35m. Another development has now emerged, which appears to show that City are in pole position to sign the Palace attacker.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Tuttomercatoweb regarding Olise in the last 48 hours. They claim that City ‘appear willing’ to trigger the player's release clause as they are ‘prepared to spend the necessary amount’ to sign the player.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have made an approach to the player, but the report states it is ‘very probable’ that Olise ends up at Man City.

How good is Michael Olise?

Olise appears to be going from strength to strength at Selhurst Park, with his Transfermarkt valuation currently standing at a career-high €38m.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed attacker who can play as a right-winger or an attacking midfielder and has made 71 appearances for the Eagles after joining the club back in 2021, contributing to 25 goals.

He has been hailed as a “special talent” by former Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who believes Olise will only get better in time.

"When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent.

"He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club."

He appears to be a shrewd target bot in the sort and long run at the Etihad Stadium. City don’t currently have an out-and-out right-winger following the exit of Mahrez, as per Transfermarkt, so Olise would provide Guardiola with a similar option, cutting in field from the right on his favoured left foot.

Olise, as per FBref, has ranked in the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers over the last 12 months for crosses, top 5% for dead ball passes and top 7% for assists per 90, showing his creative side.

Due to his age, Olise may only get better and better over the coming years, Vieira previously felt he would do just that, so City could be signing an exciting new wide man for £35m who could then go on to increase his market value in Manchester.