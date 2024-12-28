On an unprecedented run of poor form under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have unsurprisingly turned their attention towards the January transfer window - and are already reportedly preparing a big-money offer.

Man City transfer news

With 1 win in 13, the Premier League champions are no longer just wounded - they're out for the count. Guardiola has never endured such a run during an almost flawless managerial career.

Even he - a true football genius - seems out of ideas. Never have the modern-day Citizens needed reinforcements so desperately, with their crown seemingly headed elsewhere and their Champions League status suddenly in danger.

On that front, the rumours are already underway. The likes of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have both been linked, perhaps with Kevin De Bruyne's contract situation in mind. The Belgian - to compile City's misery - is set to depart as a free agent when the summer arrives as things stand.

However, before Wirtz or Musiala, it looks as though those at the Etihad could turn their attention towards the Italian Serie A in the January transfer window. According to reports in Spain, Man City are now preparing a €65m (£54m) offer to sign Tijjani Reijnders from Milan.

The Dutchman has been one of the few bright sparks for the Rossoneri so far this season and could now earn a move away as a result. Given his ability to play in defensive and attacking midfield, City's interest should come as no surprise.

If they're looking to replace Rodri and find a replacement for the ageing Ilkay Gundogan when the Spaniard returns, Reijnders may well be the man to sign for Manchester City in 2025.

"Great" Reijnders can replace Rodri and more

Before anything, Manchester City must replace Rodri. The Spaniard's absence has been their greatest problem, even amid further injuries within Guardiola's squad.

Completing that task should add the control that they're so desperately lacking - the control that they have become so famous for over the years. And that's where Reijnders could come in.

At a struggling Milan side, the Dutch midfielder has often found himself at the centre of praise, including from Ben Mattinson. The analyst dubbed Reijnders a "great ball-carrier and progressor" last season and has watched on like the rest of European football as he has only continued to improve that trait in abundance.

With eight goals and three assists to his name so far this season, signing Reijnders could even solve Manchester City's recent goal problem and ease the responsibility on Erling Haaland, who has struggled to reach his best form of late.