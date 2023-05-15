Manchester City could be given the chance to land Neymar in a deal from PSG - but only if they offer up Bernardo Silva in a swap deal, as reported by Spanish media, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest on Neymar to Man City?

The Premier League side have once more stormed to the top of the table and look on course to bag another division title this campaign. If they do, then it will be their seventh top flight title since it was rebranded.

However, with the club potentially losing some of their best players in summer, they may need to recruit strongly in order to continue fighting on all fronts. Ilkay Gundogan's contract with the team is coming to an end and amid interest from Barcelona, he may not commit to staying on at the Etihad Stadium.

In addition, Joao Cancelo could make his exit from City permanent this summer, having already spent some time with Bayern Munich on loan. The German giants aren't sure if they will keep the defender yet but it looks likely he may leave.

One potential incoming then to replace some of the outgoings could be that of PSG's Neymar. According to the Spanish media, via Sport Witness, the Ligue 1 outfit's advisor Luis Campos is prepared to give City the chance to snap up the Brazilian in a deal this summer, with his club eager to flog him on.

The catch for Pep Guardiola's side though is that a deal would not involve cash - instead, PSG want Bernardo Silva in a straight swap that would see the Portuguese head to France. A deal therefore may not suit the Premier League outfit if it means losing one of their own and considering that Neymar would also command a hefty wage then, as this report states, it may not appeal to the club.

However, it does appear that a deal could be on the table if City want to take it.

Should Man City sign Neymar?

Whilst losing Bernardo Silva would be a blow, especially considering that the Portugal international has managed a further nine goal contributions in the Premier League this season despite starting only 23 times, Neymar is still a real superstar for all his flaws.

The Brazilian has come in for some high praise over the last few years because of his fantastic footballing ability and creativeness with the ball at his feet. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called the player "elite" for example in his role as an advanced playmaker, suggesting that there are not a lot better in the position in the world.

This year, Neymar has also managed a further 13 goals and eleven assists in just 20 Ligue 1 games. It's an astonishing number that means he is currently averaging 1.40 goals or assists per 90 - his best ever rate.

Right now then might be the best time to snap up the attacker and bring him to the Premier League because Man City would clearly be getting a player who can still produce the goods.