Manchester City were given the chance to snap up two PSG players in a swap-deal from the French club for Bernardo Silva, according to a report from Footmercato, via Sports Mole.

Is Bernardo Silva leaving Man City?

The Portugal international has been a key part of the Premier League side this season, helping them to not only claim a league title but the FA Cup and Champions League too. In 34 league outings, the 28-year-old has managed to bag four goals and five assists along the way to boot. Whilst not his best totals, it's notable that Silva started only 24 of those games, and was often utilised in a deeper midfield role.

However, the playmaker has still proven himself to be one of the best options amongst attacking midfielders and wingers in the 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. That's because when compared to those in that position, he managed a pass completion which ranks him in the top two percent in that area and also had 5.37 progressive passes per 90, putting him in the 84th percentile for that figure too. It shows that the attacker remains excellent when it comes to his vision and ability to get the ball forward and find teammates.

Silva then has still been able to produce good football at the highest level and it has led to interest from PSG in his services this summer. With the Parisiens desperate to seal a deal for the player, a report from Footmercato, via Sports Mole, has revealed that the French outfit were prepared to offer two players in an "incredible exchange" for the Man City man.

Those two names were Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma. With PSG so desperate to get a deal done, it appears as though both names were on the table when it comes to doing business. City though have seemingly snubbed this offer and remain keen to keep Silva.

How much does Bernardo Silva cost?

Silva could cost any interested party around 60 million Euros (or £51m), with CIES Football Observatory suggesting that his value lies somewhere around that figure at present.

That's because Silva has continued to impress, with his manager Pep Guardiola hailing his star man and admitting he is "special", one of the "best players" he has ever trained and that he can "play everywhere."

The former Monaco star has once more shone in a City side that won almost everything there is to offer in England this season - and that is why City have seemingly been prepared to turn down two players from PSG to keep him at the Etihad.