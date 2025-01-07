Manchester City have restored some of their damaged pride in recent Premier League outings, with Pep Guardiola's men an efficient machine last time out against West Ham United in a 4-1 victory.

Although the scoreline was comprehensive in favour of the reigning top-flight champions, the statistics suggested the Hammers could well have felt let down by the final outcome being so one-sided, having registered 17 shots to the hosts' lesser ten.

Regardless, Guardiola will just be glad his ship is slowly but surely getting back on course even if the displays aren't vintage City.

January has arguably come at a perfect time for the faltering giants, as the Spaniard goes about adding some fresh blood to his team to mount an ascent up the league.

Man City City pushing for January deal to sign £50m star

As per a report from the Telegraph's Sam Wallace, Man City are pushing ahead to try and capture the signature of in-demand Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush this month.

It's been no great secret across January so far that Marmoush is a wanted man by many a Premier League club, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal all credited with interest in the potent Egyptian, but it seems City are now out at the front of the queue to land his signature.

This deal would cost City in excess of £50m to secure - but when you consider Marmoush's explosiveness in goal - this feels like a move that would see Guardiola's men show they mean business again.

That's especially when you consider the Bundesliga goal machine has been outperforming even Erling Haaland this season in Germany.

How Harmoush compares to Erling Haaland this season

The much-talked-about 25-year-old has given German top division defences all sorts of nightmares with his clinical displays this campaign to date, whilst Haaland hasn't always been firing on all cylinders.

Obviously, the Nordic attacker hasn't completely gone off the boil - with six goal contributions across his last ten Premier League outings still showing off a striker who can strike fear into the hearts of the defenders that face him - but Marmoush has been on another level of late for Frankfurt.

Marmoush's league numbers (24/25) vs Haaland's (24/25) Stat Marmoush Haaland Games played 15 20 Goals scored 13 16 Assists 7 1 Scoring frequency 98 mins 112 mins Big chances missed 8 14 Big chances created 9 2 Progressive carries per 90 4.47 0.60 Successful take-ons per 90 2.77 0.50 Stats by Sofascore / FBref.

Alongside scoring a frightening 12 strikes across his last ten Bundesliga contests, Marmoush also betters Haaland head-to-head in many respective areas of their attacking games, with six fewer big chances missed in league action, alongside also picking up seven assists next to Haaland's one, to show off his willingness to be a contributor for the overall team.

Unsurprisingly, as Haaland doesn't touch the ball a huge amount, the Frankfurt sensation also betters him considerably for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90 minutes, illuminating his all-round skillset.

Of course, his main standout strength is still his ability to excite fans with his unerring ability to fire home goals on a regular basis, especially with his expertise from free-kick opportunities.

Whilst Haaland is also a player who can captivate a fanbase like the City target, often an opportunity has to come his way for it to be expertly converted.

Whereas, his "electric" counterpart - as he was described by football presenter Dougie Critchley - seemingly has the midas touch to beat the goalkeeper from wherever he is positioned, with his free-kick conversion rate in the Bundesliga coming in at a high 40%.

It remains to be seen whether Marmoush could be as deadly in the demanding Premier League, but with his unbelievable numbers so far this campaign for Frankfurt, it's no surprise to see City pursuing the 25-year-old so intensely.