Having been thrashing out a last-minute deal, Manchester City have now reportedly reached an agreement to sign yet another reinforcement in the January transfer window for Pep Guardiola.

Man City transfer news

If there was any remaining shock at just how Manchester City have attacked the January transfer window then their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal should have provided ample reason why the Blues have splashed the cash. Welcoming Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush, Guardiola will hope that all three signal the beginning of his side's much-needed rebuild.

Those at The Etihad are not done there, however. With Deadline Day well underway, the Premier League champions have reportedly been hard at work once again as they look to ensure that their side at least finish inside the Premier League's top four this season.

To do just that, it's become increasingly evident that they simply must replace Rodri before the end of the deadline. Without the injured Spaniard, the Citizens have lost the control that they became unstoppable and emphatic with under Guardiola; control which one arrival should help return.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have now agreed a deal to sign Nico Gonzalez from Porto and the midfielder is already on his way to complete a medical at the club and complete a move worth €60m (£50m).

The 23-year-old arrives with quite the task on his hands amid Manchester City's recent struggles. Guardiola has already seen how new arrivals can crack under instant pressure but will be desperate to see the dominant state of his midfield restored through Gonzalez.

"Superb" Gonzalez must work out

If Manchester City are to stand any chance of getting back on track and ensuring that a difficult season doesn't end in the ultimate disappointment in the race for a Champions League place, then Gonzalez must turn out to be the correct choice.

Dubbed "superb" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig at the beginning of the season, the former Barcelona man now has the chance to become an established midfielder on the biggest stage and fulfil the destiny many had for him at the Nou Camp.

Replacing Rodri will be no easy task, there's no denying that, but Gonzalez should set his sights on doing enough to eventually earn a place next to the Spaniard at The Etihad.