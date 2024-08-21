Manchester City, in search of extending their record to five straight Premier League titles, are now reportedly ready to ruthlessly sanction a sale of one particular defender this month.

Man City transfer news

It's been a quiet summer on the incomings front for Manchester City. After all, how do you improve a side who have just secured their fourth title in a row just one season after winning the treble? Instead, the Citizens have faced a nervous couple of months, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League linked to both Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson, only for both to so far stay put.

Now, with Pep Guardiola's potential final summer transfer window at The Etihad coming to a close, they've been linked with a move for Ilkay Gundogan. Recent reports have claimed that a shock return is on the cards for the German just one year on from his emotional farewell to join Barcelona. It would be quite the move and quite the way to follow up City's opening-day victory over Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano giving the famous 'here we go' to a move.

As Manchester City tie up a sensational reunion, there's one player who is unlikely to feature. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Manchester City are ready to accept offers for Joao Cancelo before the end of the month, as the full-back edges closer to finally heading for the exit door on a permanent basis and has no future under Guardiola.

There was, of course, a time when the Portuguese international was one of Guardiola's most important players, but since losing his place under the Spaniard at the start of 2023, he has found himself out on loan at both Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Earning a reported £250,000-a-week and becoming a forgotten man at the Etihad, a permanent exit would undoubtedly suit all parties amid reported interest from Saudi side Al Hilal.

Man City have moved on from "special" Cancelo

When Manchester City first kicked on with the idea of inverting their full-backs in a tactic now seen across the Premier League, Cancelo became a crucial asset. His ability to play both left-back and right-back was invaluable, but things quickly changed after the Qatar World Cup. From crucial component to cast away on loan at Bayern Munich, Cancelo watched on as Guardiola turned to both Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake in a shock move.

The sudden change in heart from the former Barcelona manager came after he had handed Cancelo such high praise in years prior, telling Manchester City's official website in 2020 following a 1-1 draw against Liverpool: “He played exceptionally, with the ball and without the ball. He is a special talent Defensively sometimes he needs to be consistent but when he is consistent, his focus is fantastic. He’s a fantastic guy and a football player.”

In the end, perhaps it was that defensive inconsistency that cost Cancelo a place, as Guardiola, as ever, acted with all the ruthlessness of a serial winner. Now, after five years, the full-back looks likely to be on his way out of the club in a permanent deal.