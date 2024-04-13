As the summer approaches, Manchester City are reportedly ready to splash the cash once again to welcome one of Europe's best young players in a repeat of their deal for Kevin De Bruyne nine years ago.

Man City transfer news

It's a rare day when the Citizens aren't in the headlines for their transfer activity, with money rarely an obstacle for them to overcome. And that looks set to be the case once again this summer. Reports have already linked Pep Guardiola and his side with moves for Villarreal shot-stopper Filip Jorgensen and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz is one to particularly look out for this summer following such an impressive season in the Bundesliga, where he has more than played his part in Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten run towards glory. If Manchester City want to step things up next season, signing the German would go a long way towards that.

They're not scared of shopping in the Bundesliga, either, having secured arguably their most important transfer in their history when welcoming Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg all the way back in 2015. That £55m deal looks an undeniable bargain these days. Now, those at the Etihad reportedly want to sign another Chelsea academy reject who's since starred in Germany.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are ready to break the bank in a £120m deal to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich this summer. The deal would likely be the biggest of the summer whilst also breaking the Citizens' transfer record, currently held by Jack Grealish.

Fresh from the European Championship, Musiala could slot straight into Guardiola's side to form one of, if not the best midfield partnerships with Phil Foden to maintain City's place at the top of English football. When the summer window swings open, Musiala is certainly one to watch.

"Brilliant" Musiala would take City back to dominance

After winning a historic treble last season, Manchester City have suffered a slight dip by their standards in the Premier League, allowing Liverpool and Arsenal to take advantage in pursuit of the title.

Whilst they could still win the treble once again given their place in the Champions League last eight and the FA Cup semi-final, Guardiola will be keen to regain that dominance next season. Musiala and Foden together would ensure that too, especially with Erling Haaland to supply to create an unstoppable attacking trio.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jamal Musiala Phil Foden Goals 10 14 Assists 5 7 Key Passes 42 61 Progressive carries 99 87 Take-ons completed 85 42

One man who will be keeping an eye on Musiala if he does complete a move to England is former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who was full of praise for the Bayern Munich star.

Owen said (via Bavarian Football Works): “I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England. There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot this lad.”