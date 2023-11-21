Manchester City regularly cast the net to try and acquire upcoming talent and Pep Guardiola now looks to have an exciting prospect in his sights at the Etihad Stadium, according to a report.

Manchester City are never far away when it comes to conversations surrounding top players potentially moving to the cream of the crop in English football, with Guardiola known to have a keen eye for talent. This summer, Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic were all brought to the Etihad Stadium and it is fair to say that all have made some form of tangible impact for the Premier League champions when called upon, albeit to varying degrees.

Nevertheless, further surgery to the Cityzens' squad is likely in January as they aim to once again compete on multiple fronts for silverware. According to reports in Spain via Sport Witness, Girona loanee Savinho is attracting interest from La Liga giants Barcelona; however, Manchester City will be given priority if they wish to sign the 19-year-old, whose parent club is Ligue 2 outfit Troyes.

Of course, both Troyes and Girona are involved with the City Football Group, which, in turn, allows Manchester City to monitor a vast network of players from around the globe as they look to maximise their reach and appeal toward young stars. Despite this, the Sky Blues also have enormous influence in the wider market and sent scouts to watch Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during Georgia's 3-1 defeat away to Spain in EURO 2024 qualifying, as per 90min.

Now, a fresh claim has indicated that Manchester City are now well in the running to sign a talented young star from the other side of the world.

Manchester City keen on Matheus Reis

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester City are in the hunt to sign Fluminense's young striker Matheus Reis, who is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs alongside both Mexico and Brazil's international sides, with both keen to get him onboard.

At club level, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen on the 16-year-old, who is compared to both Gabriel Jesus and Marcos Leonardo in the copy. Reis is said to have a €50 million (£44 million) release clause inserted into his current contract at Brazilian giants Fluminense.

Reis is yet to make a senior appearance in his fledgling career; however, he has been capped nine times by Brazil's Under-17 side, registering a solitary goal against Uruguay Under-17's (Reis statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking ahead, it will be intriguing to see if Manchester City can land Reis amid stiff competition for his services and turn him into a potential star of the future at the Etihad Stadium.