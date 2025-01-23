Manchester City are set to confirm the departure of captain Kyle Walker, and the Blues are not waiting around to find his replacement, as they are ready to submit a £54 million offer for a defender, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

Given how the 2024/25 season has gone for City, it is no surprise to see how busy they have been so far in this transfer window. Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov have already joined, and they have now been boosted by Omar Marmoush, who signed for the Premier League champions on Thursday morning.

After putting pen to paper on his contract, Marmoush spoke of his “delight” in joining City: "This is a day I will never forget. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.

"With Pep, his technical staff, and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me - and I cannot deny I also want to win trophies."

The Blues don’t appear to be stopping there after another disappointing evening against PSG this week, as they are also closing in on the signing of Juma Bah, who is expected to be sent out on loan for the second half of this season.

As well as looking at players to sign this month, City also have their eye on the summer transfer window, and according to TEAMtalk, have moved into pole position to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Man City ready to launch £54m bid to sign Walker replacement

Kyle Walker is now closing in on his loan move to AC Milan, and it hasn’t taken City long to find his replacement, as according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Man City are ready to launch a bid for Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso.

The report states that it is a matter of "when” not "if” City make a move for Cambiaso, and the Blues plan to table an offer worth €65 million, which is roughly £54 million, in the next 24 hours.

However, this could be turned down, as it’s been claimed that Juventus are looking to get €80 million for the defender. The Old Lady are not actively looking to sell Cambiaso, but his sale could allow them to enter the market for arrivals of their own.

Cambiaso has been labelled “versatile” by commentator Leonardo Bertozzi in the past, while Peter Young of Football Italia has praised the Italian’s ability to play on either side of a back four. Therefore, his potential arrival at the Etihad makes for an exciting signing and one who would be expected to flourish under Pep Guardiola, given how the Spaniard likes to have players who can play in multiple positions.

Andrea Cambiaso's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 20 Starts 16 Minutes per game 72 Goals 2 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.5 Tackles per game 1.6 Balls recovered per game 3.6 Clearances per game 0.6

However, given Walker’s exit to AC Milan, Cambiaso’s arrival would surely see him become City’s regular right-back, especially as Guardiola keeps having to rely on Matheus Nunes to play in defence, and as shown against PSG on Wednesday night, it is not working for the Blues.