Manchester City are willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal to sign a “genius” Germany international, according to a new report. The Blues hit another bump in the road on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace, a result that sees them remain eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Man City transfer news

The poor run of form that Pep Guardiola’s side have endured in recent weeks may have opened his eyes to where he needs to strengthen his City side. The January transfer window opens in a couple of weeks time, and there have been a few names linked with a move to the Etihad.

It has recently been reported that Man City have opened talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a potential move to the Etihad. The Englishman is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer, and City are now looking to beat Real Madrid, who are also interested in signing him, in the race to secure his signature, but perhaps take that one with a pinch of salt.

As well as looking at Alexander-Arnold, City are willing to offer £15 million to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City. Monga is only 15 years old but has impressed so much that he has teams such as City and Chelsea looking to secure his services. However, the Foxes will hope they can keep hold of their rising star for a little while longer yet.

Man City ready to sanction player-plus-cash deal to sign "genius" star

According to TBR Football, Manchester City are willing to include some players in a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Germany international is one of the hottest properties in football, and a move in 2025 looks very much to be on the cards.

Wirtz, who has been dubbed a “genius” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has taken his game to a new level in the last 18 months, becoming so important for club and country. Wirtz scored 11 goals and recorded 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season, as well as scoring four goals in the Europa League, as Leverkusen won the league title and reached the final of the Europa League.

City have been linked with a move for Wirtz for a while now, and this report states that the Blues are desperate to sign the midfielder. The Premier League side are even willing to include some players as makeweights in their bid to sign Wirtz.

Florian Wirtz's 2024/25 Bayer Leverkusen stats Apps 22 Goals 10 Assists 5

It is not clear who City could include in any potential deal, but Leverkusen are interested in two players who currently play at the Etihad - Oscar Bobb and James McAtee. But City are not alone in their pursuit, as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on the German, and they could have their own ways of agreeing to a transfer. Wirtz is said to be valued at £87 million, but City will hope offering players will bring that value down.