Manchester City are now ready to sanction a player sale, which will help them to sign a new £70 million defender, according to a recent report. Pep Guardiola’s side continued their terrible run of form on Wednesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 in the Champions League by Juventus, putting their chances of qualification in severe jeopardy.

Man City transfer news

It is now just one win from their last ten games in all competitions for City and Guardiola, and with their season in danger of falling apart, January could be arriving at a good time, as the Blues have their eye on potential arrivals.

The first player City are looking to sign in January is midfielder Ederson from Atalanta. The Blues have been missing Rodri since he suffered his season-ending injury, and now, they believe Ederson is the man to replace him. The Italian side want to keep hold of the Brazilian, but a deal could be done for around £42 million.

City are also seriously considering signing Antonee Robinson from Fulham in January. The USA international is under contract until 2028, and it will cost City £40 million to get a deal over the line in 2025.

Man City ready to sanction Dias sale to sign England star

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are considering the sale of Ruben Dias, so they can sign a new centre back, with Marc Guehi the main man on their shortlist.

Dias, who earns £180,000 a week, has been at the Etihad since 2020, when he joined from Benfica, and during his time there, he has been a key part of the defence that has won Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League titles. The Portuguese has even gone on to captain the City team on numerous occasions, but he could soon be on his way out.

This report states that City are considering a “reluctant” sale of Dias so they can bring in a new centre-back. The club are keen to refresh their squad with top young talents, and Guardiola is aware that he needs to strengthen his defence, so is keen to bring in a new centre-back either in January or the summer at the latest.

City are interested in signing Crystal Palace’s Guehi, who was labelled as being “great” in the summer by John Stones, and have placed him on their transfer shortlist. City are keeping a close eye on his situation, and he could be available for less than £80 million; Palace were looking to get £70 million during the summer. However, his arrival is likely to depend on an exit, and Dias’ name is the one being mentioned.

Premier League Stats 2024/25 Ruben Dias Marc Guehi Apps 12 15 Goals 0 2 Progressive passes 70 63 Passes attempted 1072 801 Passes completed 1006 679 Tackles (Won) 9 (5) 20 (10) Interceptions 11 9 Blocks 9 26 Clearances 31 77

There are a number of teams interested in signing Dias, with Chelsea very interested in a potential deal. Furthermore, Dias remains focused on helping City, but he would also be open to taking on a new challenge at an elite European club.