Manchester City are now ready to pay £33 million to sign a 23-year-old midfielder as a long-term replacement for Rodri, according to a recent report.

Man City transfer news

It has all the makings to be a busy month for the Blues, as Pep Guardiola will want to make some fresh additions to his squad as they try to climb the Premier League table and get back to their best.

The transfer rumours involving City started long before the transfer window opened, and in the last week they have continued to be mentioned with moves for all sorts of players. Signing a defender appears high on the agenda for Guardiola, and it was reported this week that City are ready to make a move for Juventus defender Nicolo Savona. The Premier League side are ready to make a move for the player this month, as he’s seen as a possible replacement for Kyle Walker, who they are willing to let go at some point this year.

It has also been recently claimed that City are willing to go all out and sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad after holding internal talks over a potential transfer. Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but that didn’t work out, and now City look keen to land the player but will have to trigger his £52 million release clause to do so.

Man City ready to pay £33 million to sign 23 y/o midfielder

Zubimendi is not the only midfielder on City’s transfer radar, as according to Italian outlet Messaggero, Man City are ready to make a move to sign Nicolo Rovella from Lazio in this transfer window.

Rovella, who has won two caps for Italy, is currently in the middle of a two-year loan deal at Lazio from fellow Italian side Juventus. The midfielder joined the Old Lady in January 2021 from Genoa, but he has only featured three times for the club as he’s had a loan spell at Monza as well as Lazio.

This report states that City are now interested in signing Rovella after scouring the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder after they suffered a blow earlier in the campaign with Rodri picking up a season-ending injury.

Nicolo Rovella's 24/25 Serie A stats Apps 16 Starts 15 Minutes per game 84 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Key passes 0.9 Passing accuracy per game 57.3 (92%) Interceptions per 90 1.6 Tackles per 90 3.0 Balls recovered per 90 4.9

The 23-year-old has emerged on City’s radar, and the Blues are now willing to pay 40 million euros, which is roughly £33 million, to bring the midfielder to the Etihad this month. It is unclear how this transfer would work due to Rovella being on loan at Lazio, but if City make an offer Juventus can’t refuse, his loan will likely come to an end, and he will join the Premier League side.