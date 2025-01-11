With the January transfer window rolling on, Manchester City have reportedly received a first answer in their pursuit of a much-needed defensive reinforcement for Pep Guardiola.

Man City transfer news

Whilst the Citizens have finally returned to winning ways of late, there's no taking away from the fact that it's been their worst season under Guardiola and that they desperately need fresh faces.

It has, therefore, come as little shock to see their club dominate the transfer headlines in the first 11 days of the window, with names such as Omar Marmoush already mentioned.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has been one of the most in-form players in European football so far this season and has attracted Manchester City's growing interest as a result.

In a deal that would finally ease the responsibility on Erling Haaland to be the sole goalscorer of City's side, Marmoush could arrive to turn their campaign around.

Looking elsewhere, those at the Etihad certainly have the funds to welcome fresh faces having resisted the urge to splash the cash in the summer transfer window after winning a fourth straight Premier League title, with another target including a young defender.

Related After Marmoush: Man City chase £70m ace who's "very similar to Bellingham" After Omar Marmoush, Manchester City are looking to further raid Eintracht Frankfurt for a highly-rated midfielder compared to Jude Bellingham.

According to Ben Jacobs, Manchester City are still optimistic that they'll sign Vitor Reis despite seeing their opening bid rejected by Palmeiras. The Brazilian side reportedly want to keep hold of their defender for the Club World Cup, but it remains to be seen whether City's confidence will deny them that opportunity this month.

Reis, of course, doesn't seem to be the only defender of interest, with Abdukodir Khusanov also reportedly edging closer to a mid-season switch to the Premier League champions.

"Thiago Silva heir" Reis is one for the future

Still just 18 years old, Reis is not a player expected to make an instant impact on Manchester City's backline. Crucially, however, he would instantly provide Guardiola with a star for the future in what is an otherwise ageing defence. Dubbed "Brazil's heir to Thiago Silva" by analyst Ben Mattinson back in October, the teenager is certainly highly rated.

Given that John Stones is now 30 years old and often struggling on the injury front, welcoming an eventual replacement in Reis alongside Khusanov would represent the type of intelligent move that the Premier League has become familiar with at Manchester City.

But after seeing their first offer knocked back, City must go again.