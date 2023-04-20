Manchester City are aiming to clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, but will they do enough to get past current leaders Arsenal?

Pep Guardiola's men have found top form again in recent weeks, having looked curiously below-par earlier in the campaign, allowing the Gunners to build a lead over them. They have started to reel their title rivals in, however, and they look primed for an assault on yet another trophy in these last eight matches.

Here's how we think City's remaining fixtures will play out...

Man City fixtures

26 April: Arsenal (h)

30 April: Fulham (a)

3 May: West Ham (h)

7 May: Leeds (h)

14 May: Everton (a)

20 May: Chelsea (h)

28 May: Brentford (a)

TBC: Brighton (a)

Man City v Arsenal

City's next game is comfortably their biggest out of their final eight matches, with Arsenal making the trip to the Etihad next Wednesday. It could essentially prove to be the title decider, with the victor becoming red-hot favourites to win the league.

Guardiola's men understandably go into the match as favourites, but this is a Gunners side who are made of sterner stuff these days, despite a slight wobble in their last couple of games. A home win feels the most likely outcome given City's winning experience, but there could be twists and turns along the way.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Arsenal

Fulham v Man City

City follow up their clash with Arsenal with another meeting with a London club, as they visit a Fulham team who have been one of the surprise packages of the season.

The Cottagers may have been beaten 2-1 at the Etihad earlier in the campaign, but it took a last-gasp Erling Haaland penalty to eventually earn them all three points. This won't be easy, although Guardiola's side may be playing their opponents at a good time, given a recent drop-off in form. If they score first, we expect them to ease to victory.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Man City

Man City v West Ham

City have hit a run of form where they simply don't feel like slipping against far inferior opponents - and that especially applies at home, where they look scintillating.

That means a routine victory is to be expected when West Ham head north to begin the month of May, with the Hammers threatened by relegation all season long. They may have improved of late, drawing 2-2 against Arsenal, but there will surely only be so long that they can hold against the Citizens.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 West Ham

Man City v Leeds

Back-to-back home games against relegation fodder is exactly what City will be after either side of their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid, and that's what they've got, with the visit of Leeds currently scheduled prior to their trip to the Bernabeu - although this is due to be rearranged.

We think their home clash with struggling Leeds United is one that has the potential to be a cricket score, considering the Whites recently lost 5-1 and 6-1 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively. Anything is possible in the Premier League, but on current form, it feels unthinkable that this will be anything other than a rout.

Prediction: Man City 4-0 Leeds

Everton v Man City

Arsenal supporters will be grimacing at the sight of this run of fixtures after their meeting with City, with so many low-placed teams coming up against the Premier League champions.

Granted, a trip to Everton is not easy, especially when the crowd are baying for blood and desperately trying to roar their team on, so this may not be as straightforward as the West Ham and Leeds games. That being said, City should still win without having to hit top gear.

Prediction: Everton 0-3 Man City

Man City v Chelsea

Chelsea can play a big role in the title race even though they are not in it, considering they travel to Arsenal and then City not long after.

Given the Blues' well-documented struggles this season - they have had three different managers in charge since August - they still possess individual qualities that saw them reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

City may have beaten the west Londoners in both domestic cup competitions this term, but they only won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a Riyad Mahrez goal, so this may not be as one-sided as some think with much more on the line - but we expect the champions to get the job done.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Chelsea

Brentford v Man City

City have been absolute masters are holding their nerve on the final day of recent Premier League seasons, even if some drama has been required against the likes of QPR, Brighton and, most recently, Aston Villa.

This time around, they head to Brentford, which could possibly be tricky if the west Londoners are on their game, but they are at risk of having nothing to really play for. That would clearly aid City, who will hope that just a win is enough to seal yet another league crown. They should have more than enough quality to beat the Bees, but it may not be plain sailing, having been beaten earlier in the season - but they are champions for a reason.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Man City

Brighton v Man City (TBC)

City and Brighton were meant to be meeting in the league this weekend, but instead, they are both at Wembley in FA Cup semi-final action, taking on Sheffield United and Manchester United respectively.

For that reason, it now looks as though this match will take place in the week prior to the season finale, and has the potential to be a really awkward encounter for Guardiola and his players. The Seagulls have been excellent all season and their fans would love to see their final home game of the campaign end up with a positive result against City. This feels like one of those really hard-earned victories for the visitors - it could even be late drama that seals a final-day showdown, or perhaps the title itself.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Man City