A number of supporters online have slammed Manchester City midfielder Rodri after his bitter comments following Spain's recent defeat to Scotland.

What did Rodri say after the Spain defeat?

It was far from an ideal night for La Roja at Hampden Park as the home team picked up a shock 2-0 victory in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier.

Indeed, all three points came courtesy of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who struck in each half to give Scotland the win.

After the game, Rodri – who makes a reported £220,000 per week at City –– didn't seem at all gracious in defeat as he lamented the opposition's playing style in his post-match interview.

While speaking to Viaplay, he said: "It's the way they play... for me, it's a bit rubbish. Because it's always wasting time. They provoke you. They always fall. For me, this is not football."

Interestingly enough, when Spain were unceremoniously dumped out of the World Cup by Morocco in 2022, the midfielder seemed just as rattled.

Back then, he told the press: "Morocco offered absolutely nothing, without disrespecting them. In the game, they did nothing. They just waited for the counters. They stayed behind and tried to counter us!"

You can't help but wonder if may Rodri should be a little more introspective and try to learn how to win games of football in trying situations, as opposed to just moaning when things don't go his way.

It's fair to say fans online certainly didn't have much time for his latest bout of moaning as they took to Twitter to slam his comments.

Here are some of the more notable reactions...

