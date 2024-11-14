Manchester City are interested in signing a versatile £2.5 million defender who could replace Kyle Walker, according to a new report. This international break has come at the right time for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they have lost four games in a row and are missing several key players through injury.

Man City injury news

In the last few weeks, the Blues have been playing like a side that have lost all their confidence, as they have lost ground on the Premier League title, crashed out of the Carabao Cup and lost their unbeaten run in the Champions League.

Guardiola will be keen to get as many of his injured players back before they return to league action to end this run, but they have already suffered more injury blows this week. It was revealed that defender Manuel Akanji has withdrawn from international duty with Switzerland, as he’s not deemed ready for international football after missing the game against Brighton due to “lack of fitness”.

Guardiola confirmed Akanji’s situation after the game against Brighton: “Manu said [on Friday], ‘I felt so bad in the training session and I could not move properly’, and against that team [Brighton], I prefer fresh people.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Matheus Nunes has also withdrawn from duty with Portugal, as he was deemed “not medically fit” by doctors. This is after the Portuguese has played a big part in City’s last few matches. Guardiola will hope these two are back fit for next weekend, but given the recent injury concerns, City also have their eye on a player who they may look to bring in during January.

Man City scouts impressed by versatile young defender

According to TBR Football, Manchester City are showing a keen interest in signing Omar El Hilali from Espanyol, as they eye a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker. The 34-year-old has been City's top right-back ever since joining in 2017, but given his age and the fact his contract expires in 2026, City are starting to have their eye on potential replacements.

El Hilali came through the academy at Espanyol and broke through into the first team in 2023, where he has now become an established player in their starting XI, as shown by him playing 12 times in La Liga this season.

This report states that Man City are now doing their homework on the right-back, who is also comfortable playing at centre-back and left-back. The Blues have had scouts present to watch the Moroccan under-23 international, who is valued at 3 million euros by Transfermarkt (£2.5 million), and they have been left impressed by what they have seen.

Omar El Hilali's Espanyol stats Apps 63 Goals 0 Assists 4

However, City do not have a free run at the defender, as Aston Villa and Brighton are also mentioned in the report. But the Blues will likely have an edge over the two other Premier League teams, given what they can offer El Hilali in terms of a pathway to super-stardom.