As a dramatic Premier League title race nears its conclusion, Manchester City have started to turn their attention towards the summer transfer window, where they will hope to extend a gap on the rest of the top six ahead of the next campaign.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side steal the transfer headlines more often than not, and the summer window is likely to be the same. Already, they've been linked with big-money moves for the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Jamal Musiala in two deals that would undoubtedly help restore City's dominance in England's top flight.

Musiala, in particular, would be an impressive addition to work alongside Phil Foden. Two of the best young midfielders in European football, the Premier League would have some task on their hands when it comes to stopping the supply line to Erling Haaland if Musiala completed a summer switch to the Etihad.

Among the potential incomings, however, there are still likely to be departures. As things stand, Stefan Ortega - Guardiola's number two behind Ederson - is set to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2025, meaning that City have just one year to cash in. Given that he's also 31 years old, a replacement shouldn't be far away, despite how much he's stepped up in Ederson's absence.

Now, according to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Filip Jorgensen at Villarreal - alongside Liverpool and Arsenal - as they look to find a man to fill Ortega's role.

Jorgensen, still just 21 years old and standing at 6ft 3in, has impressed many in La Liga and may now have a vital decision to make when the summer window swings open. Thinking in the long term, City may have even stumbled across their replacement for Ederson.

"Revelation" Jorgensen can replace Ortega

Jorgensen has certainly shown signs that he's ready to step into a club of Manchester City's calibre so far this season and will only get better with more experience. There aren't many better to learn from in the goalkeeper department than Ederson, either, which should play a part in the shot-stopper's decision this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Filip Jorgensen Stefan Ortega Save percentage 71.6% 71.4% Saves per 90 4.07 2.83 Pass completion rate 79% 80.4% Goals conceded per 90 1.79 1.13

It remains to be seen just how much Villarreal demand for their young goalkeeper this summer, but money is rarely an obstacle for Manchester City, who could splash the cash when the window opens. La Liga Extra's praise suggests that those at the Etihad would be getting a player only destined to get even better.

As good a job as Ortega has done, if City want to turn their attention towards the future, signing Jorgensen would be a solid step towards that this summer.