Manchester City have deployed chiefs to assess the performances of a new teenage talent, but they reportedly aren’t the only club who are looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Man City's season so far

Pep Guardiola’s side have made a remarkable start to the new campaign having won nine, drawn one and lost just two of their opening 12 games meaning that they currently find themselves at the top of the table heading into the international break.

Victories Draws Defeats Burnley (3-0) Chelsea (4-4) Wolves (2-1) Newcastle (1-0) Arsenal (1-0) Sheffield United (2-1) Fulham (5-1) West Ham (3-1) Nottingham Forest (2-0) Brighton (2-1) Manchester United (3-0) Bournemouth (6-1)

The Sky Blues will be extremely confident that they are able to achieve big things this term given their positive form and results, but that hasn’t stopped chiefs from assessing their options in the market to see who they could bolster their ranks with in January.

Those at the Etihad Stadium have highlighted St. Patrick's Athletic central midfielder Adam Murphy as a possible candidate, with the 18-year-old having made a total of 40 senior appearances since being promoted to their first-team (Transfermarkt - Murphy statistics).

The Ireland youth international’s deal is set to expire at the end of this month, as per the above outlet, so he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors at the start of next year, and it’s believed that it would take a fee of only £200k in order to secure his services.

Man City scout Adam Murphy

According to TEAMtalk, Man City deployed scouts to watch Murphy live in action last weekend, but they are far from alone in their pursuit of the up-and-coming prospect at St. Patrick's Athletic.

“Manchester City and Crystal Palace are among the clubs who have been scouting Irish youngster Adam Murphy who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at St. Patricks.

"One young player has attracted a lot of interest and was watched by a number of clubs at the weekend including Man City. Sources say at least 10 clubs had a representative in attendance.

"Man City have been confirmed to TEAMtalk as one of those clubs and are looking to add more Irish talent into their ranks. They have watched the 18-year-old on several occasions this season and are understood to be keen on his signature.”

Murphy could be one for the future

Despite being 18, Murphy has already posted seven contributions (four assists and three goals) in 40 senior outings for St. Patrick's Athletic, so having shown glimpses of his potential, he could be a promising signing for the long-term future of Man City.

The Dublin native is also a versatile operator having been utilised in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including four roles in the centre of the park and even as a striker, so he really is an “interesting” player for any manager to have available, according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Additionally, Murphy has had a small taste of success having been crowned Irish Cup Winner for 2022/23, so the fact that he will possess the same winning mentality as the current squad under Guardiola, a move could be a shrewd one in years to come.