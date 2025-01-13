Manchester City are in a transfer battle with a European giant to sign an exciting prospect from a team fighting relegation, according to a recent report.

Man City transfer news

The Blues are normally quiet in the January transfer window, but given their recent form in the league and in Europe, Pep Guardiola is keen to address his team’s weaknesses and get their campaign back on track, and to do that, he is eyeing a few new arrivals.

City are closing in on the signing of Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov after seeing a £33.5 million bid accepted by the French side. The defender is now set to undergo a medical and complete the necessary paperwork before becoming a City player. He is not the only arrival that the Blues are closing in on, as they have agreed on personal terms with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks between the two clubs were “positive” over the weekend, and City are looking to seal the transfer for the striker this week.

But they don’t look to be stopping there, as Football Insider have reported that funds have been made available so City can look to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been filling in at centre-back this season, as he’s yet to nail down a starting spot in midfield, so City are looking to take advantage and may look to make a move in the summer, but face stiff competition from Liverpool.

Man City set their sights on signing £15m gem

As the Blues have their eyes on players to improve them now, according to a report from Spain, Man City have also set their sights on signing Jeremy Monga from Leicester City, a player tipped to have an incredible future ahead of him.

Monga is only 15 years old, and he is a product of Leicester’s academy, playing for their youth team before moving up to their under-18s. The teenager, who can play on the right-hand side of the attack as well as behind the striker, has been impressing in Premier League 2, as he’s provided goals and assists in a handful of games.

Jeremy Monga's Leicester u-18s stats Apps 11 Goals 1 Assists 3

His performances at the academy level are attracting attention from teams across Europe, with this report stating that Man City are battling Paris Saint-Germain to secure his signature. Monga is considered to be one of the best wingers of his generation, and City are looking to secure his transfer ahead of his first professional contract.

His dribbling ability, explosive speed and his eye for creating chances and scoring goals have put him on City’s radar. City are looking to bring him to their academy set-up, and they are considered to be in a better position than PSG when it comes to winning the transfer race. It has previously been reported that it could cost any side willing to sign Monga £15 million; that is how highly he is rated by the Foxes.